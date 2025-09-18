Love Island exes Casey and Gabby set for awkward on-screen reunion

Love Island's Casey and Gabby are reportedly heading on Love Island Games 2. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen are reportedly set to enter Love Island Games as bombshells.

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen were crowned Love Island All Stars season two winners at the start of the year.

But after winning the cash and making things official, it was revealed they'd called it quits a few months later, with Gabby saying they were at "very different stages" in their lives.

As the international edition of the dating show, Love Island Games, returned this month there was speculation that Casey was heading out to Fiji - where it's filmed - for his fourth go at the villa.

It was then claimed that Gabby had actually signed up for the show and was heading out there too. Now it's been reported that the pair are actually both in holding, awaiting their bombshell entrance on the show.

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

The tabloids have said: "Casey is holed-up in cast accommodation waiting to stride into the beach-side villa as a bombshell."

Adding: "Gabby, who took the Love Island All Stars title alongside Casey in February, is also waiting for execs to schedule in her villa arrival."

So far, UK islanders Lucinda Stafford and Tyrique Hyde are starring on Love Island Games alongside 12 other international islanders.

Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon. Picture: Instagram

If Casey does enter Love Island Games, it will be his fourth time on a Love Island series after appearing on UK season nine and then All Stars twice.

However, he isn't the only islander making a name for themselves as a villa returner, as Toby Aromolaran has been rumoured to enter this Love Island Games too.

Toby first appeared on UK season seven before going on the first-ever Love Island Games in 2023, and then the first-ever Love Island All Stars.

