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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection finally revealed

Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection has finally been revealed. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The Islander that axed Love Island star Gabriel Garland was getting to know before he was removed from the villa has been revealed.

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In a shocking turn of events this series, a Casa Amor bombshell was removed from Love Island before we even got to see them enter the villa.

24-year-old model Gabriel Garland headed to Mallorca hoping to find a connection with one the girls, with his eyes on Jasmine Müller and Priya Jaswal. But after his first day he removed from the show due to production uncovering an incident from his past.

After leaving the villa, Gabriel released a video revealing exactly why he was removed from the show and added that it was disappointing because he "was also forming a really, really strong connection in there" that we didn't get to see.

Gabriel posted a video explaining why he left the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

When we spoke to Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald after they left the villa, we asked them if they knew who Gabriel had been getting to know during Casa before he left the show.

Seán shared: "Priya was getting to know Gabriel and she was like, 'It's so annoying he left' because she wanted to couple up with him."

Lola added: "I think Gabriel was one of her favourite people to come in to be fair, they were actually really cute together."

"She was like, 'of course I'm being f----- over again' because he left. She brought it up like 10 times, I'm surprised it wasn't shown," Seán said.

Priya is coupled up with Aidan on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Priya Jaswal coupled up with Jordon Wilson after Casa, but when it was made clear during Move Night that he was more interested in Jasmine Müller than her, things ended for the pair.

Then, after initially being in a friendship couple with Aidan Murphy, Priya and Aidan decided to see if they had a romantic connection.

Now that Priya and Aidan are in a couple, we wonder whether things would have been much different if Gabriel never left and if Aidan knows about the connection they shared...

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