Love Island's Gabriel Garland: Age, job, height and why he left the villa

28 June 2026, 17:46 | Updated: 28 June 2026, 20:02

Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel has left the villa
Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel has left the villa. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Gabriel Garland? Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell including his age, job and why his time in the villa was cut short.

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It's that time of the series, when loyalty gets well and truly put to the test... enter the Casa Amor bombshells.

Love Island just welcomed 12 new bombshells, six girls and six boys, to turn up the heat and test how strong those connections really are. One of the Casa Amor boys this year is 24-year-old model Gabriel Garland.

Before heading into Casa, Gabriel already had his eyes on Jasmine Müller and Priya Jaswal. However, Gabriel's time in the villa was cut short as he has been removed from the show.

As it's revealed why he left the show so abruptly, here's everything else you need to know about him.

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel
Love Island's Gabriel said his type is someone with "intelligence, emotional maturity, someone who’s confident but humble". Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Gabriel?

The Casa Amor bombshell is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Gabriel from?

Gabriel is from and lives in London.

What is Love Island's Gabriel's job?

The Love Island bombshell works as a model.

How tall is Love Island's Gabriel?

According to his modelling profile, Gabriel is 6ft 1".

Gabriel was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Gabriel was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What is Gabriel from Love Island on Instagram?

Yes. Find him here: gabriel_garland

Why did Gabriel leave Love Island?

The Sun have reported that ITV removed Gabriel from the villa when they were made aware of an incident that allegedly happened when he was 17 years old.

They've said that since Gabriel hadn't been convicted of anything, the routine DBS checks didn't reveal anything untoward. However, the event was brought to light when the Casa Amor cast was announced on socials and some fans flagged an issue in Love Island's comments.

An ITV spokesperson has said: "Gabriel has now left the villa and will not be returning. We will not be commenting further out of a duty of care towards participants."

The Sun have also revealed that no one will be coming in to Casa replace Gabriel.

Read more Love Island news here:

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