Love Island’s Gabby Allen Hits Out At ‘Lying,’ ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend & I’m A Celebrity Star Myles Stephenson

Gabby and Myles called it quits earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Gabby Allen has hit out at her ‘lying’, ‘cheating’ ex-boyfriend, Myles Stephenson.

Love Island’s Gabby Allen is not here for Myles Stephenson crying about his struggles to find a ‘meaningful relationship’ on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 27-year-old hit out at her ex-boyfriend on social media by sharing a meme of Myles’ face Photoshopped onto a leopard.

She captioned the post: “OMG I'm dead. I'm not even watching the show but people are sending me things like this.

“Saying meet ‘meaningful Milo’. Apparently he was on about 'meaningful relationships'. I'm not sure the guy knows what he's on about tbh.

“I didn't know cheating, lying and a whole load of other [poo emoji] came under "meaningful". Who knows? Each to their own.”

The meme was sent to her. Picture: instagram

She also liked a string of scathing tweets, one which read: “Watching Myles in the jungle chat about trying to find meaningful relationships when I know he did the dirty on my girl @gabbydawnallen.”

Gabby dumped the Rak-Su singer over the summer after discovering flirty messages with other women on Instagram.

She is now ‘dating herself’ and recently told Mail Online: “At the moment I am very much focusing on myself and my career, my family and my friends.

“Moving forward, I am not looking for anything, I'm not dating anyone. If it happens, it happens, but right now – I’m dating myself!”

Myles is currently in the jungle with Capital’s very own Roman Kemp. Before entering the ITV show, he confirmed he is very much single and enjoying life.

He said: “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life.”

