Love Island's Gabby Allen reveals how horrific health battle led to cosmetic surgery

Love Island's Gabby Allen opened up about scoliosis. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island winner Gabby Allen went on to have two breast augmentation surgeries after major spinal surgery.

Love Island All Stars winner Gabby Allen has opened up about being diagnosed with scoliosis and undergoing surgery at just 11 years old.

Speaking to OK, she revealed her parents first noticed the abnormality in her back while on holiday. She recalled: "My dad was teaching me how to dive into the pool when Mum noticed my back was wonky."

Gabby said she went through with an operation to correct her spine because she was told if she didn't she might end up "immobile" with "a hunchback". However she has now revealed the surgery was part of the reason she later went on to get not one, but two breast augmentation surgeries.

Gabby Allen on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Addressing the first time she had her breasts done in 2017, she said: "I was unhappy with my breasts anyway, as I didn’t develop like someone usually would have.

"[My] mum’s always thought that it’s something to do with the fact I had stunted growth from the spinal operation – and that I should have been around four or five inches taller."

Gabby continued: "She believes this had a detrimental effect on everything in my torso. The left side of my chest wall was pushed forward, making my breasts look even more uneven and knocking my confidence further."

The Love Island star also explained how she was left with a 16-inch scar down her back. "I used to walk with my back against the wall because I was so embarrassed," she said.

Then explaining why she underwent a second breast augmentation surgery in 2023, Gabby said she "ruined" her boobs after working out too soon after her surgery which was further affected by her scoliosis.

"My boobs had bottomed out which means they had come out of the pocket that had been made for them to sit in," she said.

Explaining how her condition played a part in this, she added: "It was because of my scoliosis. My ribs on the back left side are wonky. They took them out and the ribs grew back – but inwards."

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

The 33-year-old personal trainer spoke about how scoliosis still affects her life 21 years on from her first surgery. She said: "While it doesn’t cause me pain any more, because of how strong I am, scoliosis is a part of my daily life and training – and how I approach my lifestyle because of it.

On why training is so important to her, she said: "The stronger I am, the better I feel.”

