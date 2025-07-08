Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained
Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained. Picture: ITV / Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Casa Amor bombshell Yasmin revealed she was a singer in a girl group that were on X Factor. Here's everything you need to know about the Four of Diamonds.

It appears the Love Island villa this year has the x factor, from Dejon Noel-William's celebrity dad and Giorgio Russo's famous sister to a literal The X Factor contestant.

Casa Amor bombshell Yasmin Broom (Yaz) revealed all on Monday night's episode of Love Island (7th July), telling Giorgio that among her many talents she's a singer and was in a girl band called 'Four Diamonds' who competed on The X Factor.

"Before I was a DJ I was a singer. In a girl band, [called] 'Four of Diamonds' we were on The X Factor," she explained.

"Sick, how did it go?" Giorgio quizzed. "Good, we came eighth place," Yaz proudly responded.

But what year were 'Four of Diamonds' on The X Factor and who did they compete against? Who else was in the band and why did they split? Here are all the details you need about Yaz's singing career and The X Factor experience.

Four of Diamonds perform during the X Factor tour at the O2 Arena, London, 25 February 2017
Four of Diamonds perform during the X Factor tour at the O2 Arena, London, 25 February 2017. Picture: Alamy

Who are Four of Diamonds?

Four of Diamonds were an English girl group composed of Caroline Alvares, Lauren Rammell, Sophia Saffarian and Love Island's Yasmin Broom.

They formed just before they auditioned for The X Factor in 2016 and split four years later in 2020 after signing to EMI Records in 2018.

What year were Four of Diamonds on The X Factor?

Caroline, Lauren, Sophia and Yasmin (aka Four of Diamonds) competed on The X Factor in 2016 during the thirteenth series.

The band made it all the way to week 5 but were sent home after a sing-off against Saara Aalto, when only judge Louis Walsh voted to save them.

Casa Amor star reveals she was in a girlband on the X Factor

Who won The X Factor when Four of Diamonds where on the show?

Matt Terry won The X Factor in 2016, the same year Four of Diamonds were on the show.

After winning he immediately released his winner's song 'When Christmas Comes Around' which was written by Ed Sheeran.

He later signed with RCA records, who currently represent the likes of Jade Thirlwall and Tate McRae, but now hasn't released music since 2024.

Have Four of Diamonds released music?

Four of Diamonds at Manchester light switch on
Four of Diamonds at Manchester light switch on. Picture: Alamy

Yes, the girls released their debut single 'Name On It', featuring Afrobeats star Burna Boy, in 2018. A few months later, after signing to EMI Records, they dropped their second song 'Stupid Things', featuring rapper Saweetie.

Their third track was 'Blind', which was produced by Jonas Blue, and they later released the tracks 'Walk Away', 'Eating Me Up', 'Long Way To Go', 'Let Me Love You', 'Superstar' and 'Never Learn My Lesson' before they disbanded in 2020.

Why did Four of Diamonds split?

Speaking on Love Island, band member Yaz said they split due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in 2020. "We just couldn't perform or anything," she explained.

But over on Four of Diamonds Instagram they've hinted at a possible reunion. They wrote: "It's been a while... Maybe it's time for a FOD reunion when [Yasmin] is out [of the Love Island villa]."

