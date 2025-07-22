Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

22 July 2025, 15:59

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama is returning to the Love Island villa to deliver the result of the public voting for their favourite boy and girl.

Love Island is now extremely close to the final, and that means more dumpings! In the first look for tonight's episode (July 22nd), it's been revealed that the show's host Maya Jama returns to the villa to deliver the results of the latest public vote.

The public were asked to vote for their favourite boy and their favourite girl, so the islanders with the fewest votes will be vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the island.

After enjoying the first ever 'LI Festival' - headlined by Tine Tempah and accompanied with food stalls, refreshing drinks, stylish seating areas, and bright decorations - Maya pulls up to crash the party.

The islanders' party is interrupted by Maya Jama
The islanders' party is interrupted by Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

After stunning the islanders, Maya cuts to the chase and says: "Well I haven't come here for the goss, I've got some news."

She tells them: "The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode things seem to be developing between Cach Mercer and Toni Laites, as Toni asks Cach: "You’re confused?"

"Yes I’m confused," he admits.

But in an attempt to reignite their spark, Toni leans in to kiss him saying: “Should I clear some of your confusion?”

And during the festival we see a different side to Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford's romance as things get serious. The first look appears to tease them making things exclusive as Harry tells Helena: "I feel like we’d always find our way back to each other."

"I don’t think we’d be where we are now if we’d have originally coupled up," she replies. "The chaos makes us."

Harry continues: "I wanted to thank you for being you throughout this whole process. I’ve never met anyone like you… Coming back from Casa and you stood there alone, that will live with me forever."

Concluding his heartfelt speech, Harry declares: "There’s no one else in here for me…"

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

