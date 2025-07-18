Love Island first look teases shock dumping as bombshell Angel arrives in the villa

Love Island first look teases bombshell dumping as Angel arrives in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's first look reveals bombshell Angel coming into the villa hot.

While the drama is hot, another bombshell storms into the Love Island villa.

Angel Swift arrives during an intense challenge where the cast has to decide which couple should place first, second and third after a number of questions were put to the public.

Her arrival is teased in the final question of the game as the Islanders must choose which boys they think rank in the bombshell’s top three. Ty Isherwood, Cach Mercer and Boris Vidovic take to the podiums and await the result.

Dressed in tasseled leather chaps, brand new bombshell Angel enters the Villa and introduces herself to the Islanders. She tells them if their predictions were accurate and reveals her top choice.

We can reveal that this comes with a huge consequences, and Angel’s choice results in major repercussions for the villa.

Bombshell Angel arrives in the villa. Picture: ITV

They had to guess who would be in Angel's top three. Picture: ITV

On tonight's episode we can also reveal that despite hinting at rekindling things with Emma Munro, Harry Cooksley lays it on thick with Angel.

First thing the following morning, Angel pulls Harry for a chat. He asks: "You like the mornings do you? What about…” Harry’s intense eye contact makes it clear to Angel which cheeky subject he’s talking about and he adds: "Cause I’m into that. Ends up with a little spooning."

Harry and Angel flirt at the firepit. Picture: ITV

She replies: "I like being a little spoon."

Later Angel says: "When I sleep with someone, I get feelings. So I can’t sleep with them because I’m just like ‘ah I’m in love.’"

"We might have to hold off on that spoon in the morning then," Harry then joked flirtatiously.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

