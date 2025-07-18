Love Island first look teases shock dumping as bombshell Angel arrives in the villa

18 July 2025, 13:07 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 13:17

Love Island first look teases bombshell dumping as Angel arrives in the villa
Love Island first look teases bombshell dumping as Angel arrives in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's first look reveals bombshell Angel coming into the villa hot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While the drama is hot, another bombshell storms into the Love Island villa.

Angel Swift arrives during an intense challenge where the cast has to decide which couple should place first, second and third after a number of questions were put to the public.

Her arrival is teased in the final question of the game as the Islanders must choose which boys they think rank in the bombshell’s top three. Ty Isherwood, Cach Mercer and Boris Vidovic take to the podiums and await the result.

Dressed in tasseled leather chaps, brand new bombshell Angel enters the Villa and introduces herself to the Islanders. She tells them if their predictions were accurate and reveals her top choice.

We can reveal that this comes with a huge consequences, and Angel’s choice results in major repercussions for the villa.

Bombshell Angel arrives in the villa
Bombshell Angel arrives in the villa. Picture: ITV
Love Island's Cach, Ty and Boris on podiums
They had to guess who would be in Angel's top three. Picture: ITV

On tonight's episode we can also reveal that despite hinting at rekindling things with Emma Munro, Harry Cooksley lays it on thick with Angel.

First thing the following morning, Angel pulls Harry for a chat. He asks: "You like the mornings do you? What about…” Harry’s intense eye contact makes it clear to Angel which cheeky subject he’s talking about and he adds: "Cause I’m into that. Ends up with a little spooning."

Harry and Angel flirt at the firepit
Harry and Angel flirt at the firepit. Picture: ITV

She replies: "I like being a little spoon."

Later Angel says: "When I sleep with someone, I get feelings. So I can’t sleep with them because I’m just like ‘ah I’m in love.’"

"We might have to hold off on that spoon in the morning then," Harry then joked flirtatiously.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island fans fume as Harry and Emma's 'game plan' is revealed

Love Island fans fume as Harry and Emma's 'game plan' is revealed

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the show

Has Love Island's Harrison Solomon quit the show?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Islander Harry Cooksley's football wages have been revealed.

Love Island star Harry's staggering football earnings explained

Hot On Capital

Leigh-Anne finally announces debut solo album and confirms she's chosen a title

Leigh-Anne finally announces debut solo album and confirms she's chosen a title

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
The Love Hypothesis' Tom Bateman casting has sparked a wave of hilarious Reylo memes

The Love Hypothesis memes explained: Why Tom Bateman's casting is so funny

Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes entered the villa as a Love Island 2025 Casa Amor bombshell

Love Island Jamie Rhodes: Age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already

Inside Love Island Harrison Solomon's football career in America and the UK

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

Zoe De Grand'Maison as Agnes and Christopher Briney as Conrad

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.

Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

Love Island's Harry and Emma flirting around the fire pit on love Island

Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara.

Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping

Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

Love Island's full lineup promo shot

Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules

Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now

Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: All the contestants revealed

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Love Island's Toni and Harrison [left]. Cach crying [right]

Love Island's first look sees Cach brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset