Love Island first looks reveals fall out from Shakira and Ty's shock decision

Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Shakira and Ty make an important decision on who to dump from the villa but what will the rest of the Love Island cast think?

Love Island 2025 saw a surprise dumping on Monday night's episode as original line up member Ben Holbrough was dumped immediately dumped from the island alongside Andrada Pop as they were voted the least compatible by the public.

And in more shock villa news, Shakira and Ty, who were voted the most compatible of all the couples, were left with the decision to dump another couple.

Forced to pick between Tommy and Lucy, Harrison and Lauren and Conor and Emma, the episode concluded on a cliffhanger and the first look for tonight's show has revealed the results will leave the villa shocked.

Taking a private moment to discuss their decision, Ty tells Shakira: "This is not going to be an easy decision at all."

Shakira Khan stands in front of the fire pit to reveal her and Ty's decision on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Shakira, being much more practical about the decision, says: "They’re all up there for a reason, they are the most vulnerable couples…”

They both return to the fire pit to reveal their verdict with Shakira standing up to deliver the news. She says: "This hasn’t been an easy decision.

"We discussed whether things are already solid enough to work on the outside or if people still have things to explore within the Villa. So the couple we have decided to dump is…”

With the final results to be revealed in tonight's episode, social media users have already predicted it will be fan-favourite Tommy who leaves the villa with his Casa Amor girl Lucy.

Love Island's Conor and Emma are vulnerable after being voted the least compatible. Picture: ITV2

One Instagram user wrote: "She'll keep Harrison for her bestie, Conor for herself and saying bye bye to Tommy."

Another added: "Well Conor's not going to be sent home is he?" This is after Shakira and Conor have been exploring a romantic connection in recent episodes.

And the drama doesn't end with the shock dumping in tonight's episode as the first look also reveals there will be the 'most dramatic recoupling ever'.

With the girls in charge of picking, it's time for the love triangles to end.

Watch all the drama unfold tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

