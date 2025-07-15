Love Island first looks reveals fall out from Shakira and Ty's shock decision

15 July 2025, 14:03 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 16:40

Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision
Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Shakira and Ty make an important decision on who to dump from the villa but what will the rest of the Love Island cast think?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 saw a surprise dumping on Monday night's episode as original line up member Ben Holbrough was dumped immediately dumped from the island alongside Andrada Pop as they were voted the least compatible by the public.

And in more shock villa news, Shakira and Ty, who were voted the most compatible of all the couples, were left with the decision to dump another couple.

Forced to pick between Tommy and Lucy, Harrison and Lauren and Conor and Emma, the episode concluded on a cliffhanger and the first look for tonight's show has revealed the results will leave the villa shocked.

Taking a private moment to discuss their decision, Ty tells Shakira: "This is not going to be an easy decision at all."

Shakira Khan stands in front of the fire pit to reveal her and Ty's decision on Love Island
Shakira Khan stands in front of the fire pit to reveal her and Ty's decision on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Shakira, being much more practical about the decision, says: "They’re all up there for a reason, they are the most vulnerable couples…”

They both return to the fire pit to reveal their verdict with Shakira standing up to deliver the news. She says: "This hasn’t been an easy decision.

"We discussed whether things are already solid enough to work on the outside or if people still have things to explore within the Villa. So the couple we have decided to dump is…”

With the final results to be revealed in tonight's episode, social media users have already predicted it will be fan-favourite Tommy who leaves the villa with his Casa Amor girl Lucy.

Love Island's Conor and Emma are vulnerable after being voted the least compatible
Love Island's Conor and Emma are vulnerable after being voted the least compatible. Picture: ITV2

One Instagram user wrote: "She'll keep Harrison for her bestie, Conor for herself and saying bye bye to Tommy."

Another added: "Well Conor's not going to be sent home is he?" This is after Shakira and Conor have been exploring a romantic connection in recent episodes.

And the drama doesn't end with the shock dumping in tonight's episode as the first look also reveals there will be the 'most dramatic recoupling ever'.

With the girls in charge of picking, it's time for the love triangles to end.

Watch all the drama unfold tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Megan Forte Clarke interview with Capital [left], Shakira Khan and Conor Phillips in Love Island villa [right]

Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace

Love Island star Toni's mum brands Harrison "manipulative" after "messy" reunion

Islander Giorgio Russio has been praised for his "genuine nature".

Love Island's Giorgio has fans saying the same thing after major Casa decision

Love Island’s Ty wearing yellow trunks next to a picture of him on holiday in a white t-shirt

Love Island's Ty Isherwood: Age, job, where he's from and more

Hot On Capital

Is JoJo Siwa really pregnant? The truth behind those viral 'pregnant belly' photos

The truth behind the viral JoJo Siwa 'pregnant belly' photos revealed

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to fans ahead of season 3

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Kev in Too Much [right]

Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's ending will not be the same as the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals why she changed season 3 ending from the book

Grace Davies - My Life in 20

Grace Davies: 'I was hooked on Pretty Little Liars. We won't talk about the abysmal final episode' | My Life In 20
Chris Hughes in his CBB promo [left], Chris and JoJo Siwa cuddling [right]

Chris Hughes reveals marriage and baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Squid Game VIP actor speaks out amid "bad acting" accusations

Squid Game VIP actor speaks out following "bad acting" criticism in season 3

JoJo Siwa's controversial 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover leads Kim Carnes to speak out

'Bette Davis Eyes' singer Kim Carnes breaks silence on JoJo Siwa's controversial cover

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

Justin Bieber's new album 'Swag' is set to be released on Friday July 11th

Justin Bieber's new album Swag: Release date and time, tracklist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Love Island's Ty's promo shot on a blue and green background

Love Island's Ty Isherwood is related to another Casa Amor bombshell

Drag Race's Willam reveals how Lady Gaga stopped the drag queens being cut from A Star Is Born

Drag Race's Willam reveals the drag scenes were cut from A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga intervened
Katseye reveal why Manon is missing from their 'Gabriela' performance video

Katseye reveal why Manon is missing from their 'Gabriela' performance video

Love Island's Megan Moore hears all about Dejon's behaviour in Casa Amor

Love Island first look sees Meg face brutal Casa Amor truth about Dejon

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split again

Why Love Island's Molly and Zach split for a second time

The Buccaneers cast spill all in the Tower of Truth

The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Lucy Quinn poses in promo shot and picture at her 21st birthday party

Who is Love Island's Lucy Quinn? Her age, job and famous uncle revealed

Love Island Andrada has entered as a Casa Amor girl.

Who is Love Island's Andrada Pop? Her age, job, name origin and more revealed

Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17

Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right].

MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset