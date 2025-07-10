Love Island first look sees Meg face brutal Casa Amor truth about Dejon

Love Island's Megan Moore hears all about Dejon's behaviour in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams are about to face their final test as Casa Amor fallout begins in the Love Island villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 saw the end to Casa Amor in the UK this week and now, as the girls and boys are finally reunited back in the main villa, the fall out has begun.

Originally happy to be back together, Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams's happiness is short-lived as she finds out what her man has been up to while in next-door villa.

Catching up with Casa bombshell Andrada Pop, who came back coupled up with Ben Holbrough, Meg was forced to face her worse fears.

With a few things to get off her chest, Andrada pulls Meg for a chat and says: "We’ve got a really good connection and everyone saw it… It’s stronger than what he has with you, it’s very obvious.”

Love Island's Megan and Adrada had a brutally open and honest chat. Picture: ITV2

She went on to make her intentions very clear and that she will continue to get to know D while in this villa.

However, for Meg, it's time to set her final boundary with him as she takes him to the Terrace to deliver her ultimatum.

Laying it all out, she says: "If you were genuinely all for me, as soon as you walked through the door after Casa, you’d want to close things off. Obviously I feel a certain way about you but you don’t feel it back.

“You literally need to decide today. I’m not going to sit here and be in a triangle. My bottle says Meg, not mug.”

Elsewhere in the Love Island villa, Helena and Emma have a brutally honest conversation about Harry and Toni and Harrison prove their connection might not have completely fizzled out just yet.

Watch Love Island UK tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

Read more about Love Island here: