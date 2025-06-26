Love Island's first look reveals shocking relationship move from Megan and Conor

26 June 2025, 15:34

Love Island's Megan and Conor heat things up in the latest episode of Love Island
Love Island's Megan and Conor heat things up in the latest episode of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips turn their connection dial up a notch as they deal with the fall out of their Terrace kiss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 fans were left heartbroken this week when fan favourite Tommy Bradley was left upset after his connection with partner Megan Forte Clarke fell apart.

After being coupled up since day one, the two contestants had their first real test as Megan decided it was time to get to know Conor Phillips a bit better, even sharing a couple of kisses on the Terrace.

And now, as they're dealing with the fall out from their kissing session, especially as Emily Moran returns to the main villa after her sleepover, Megan and Conor make a move no one saw coming as the first look from tonight's episode was revealed.

Keen to keep getting to know one another, they both decide it's time to be alone and spend the night in the Hideaway. A real statement of their connection if you ask us.

Love Island's Megan and Conor can't keep their hands off one another in first look pictures
Love Island's Megan and Conor can't keep their hands off one another in first look pictures. Picture: ITV2

After telling Emily where he would be spending the night, she tells Tommy and Harry: "I don’t expect anything from him, but from her [Megan], I would’ve expected more."

Megan and Conor go on to share plenty of kisses and things seem to be moving in the right direction as he even gives her his bracelet to wear.

Following the night in the Hideaway, Tommy and Emily catch up and he says: "I don’t know why I’ve been moving so closed off."

With them both now open to getting to know one another, she adds: "Well now is your time to shine darling.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Alima calls things off with Remell following his actions at The Sleepover, Harrison and Toni go on their first date and Ben and Yasmin come to blows.

