Love Island first look sees Helena confront Harry in dramatic conversation

Love Island first look shows Helena confronts Harry about his past flirty conversations during Grafties clips. Picture: ITV

By Katie Smith

Tonight's Love Island first look shows Helena call out Harry for his past flirty conversations – is it over between Harry and Helena?

Love Island 2025's first look for tonight's episode is going to have viewers asking the same question: Are Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford heading towards a split?

Following on from last night's return of the messy Harry, Shakira and Helena love triangle, Helena was left in tears when Harry revealed the truth about how he feels about Shakira.

Before coupling up together, Helena and Harry pursued each other while he was coupled up with Shakira. Despite being in a seemingly solid couple, Harry has continued to flirt with bombshells and ex Emma in the villa.

All of that was then exposed during The Grafties, as Helena watched on as clips of Harry and Angel were also broadcast to the entire villa.

In tonight's (Friday 25th July) episode, Helena confronts Harry about everything in a dramatic conversation.

Harry and Helena come to blows in a confrontation at the fire pit following the Grafties. Picture: ITV

Following all of Harry's flirting and past conversations being exposed during The Grafties, Helena confronts him by the Firepit to ask whether he even likes her at all.

Helena says: "I've backed you the whole time I've been in here, and you've failed me every single time. This is what you do to people, Harry… You're not taking accountability for what I've had to watch."

Harry replies: "I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena challenges him: "Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me."

We'll find out Harry's answer to that question in tonight's episode.

