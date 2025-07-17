Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Love Island's Harry and Emma clearly have some unfinished relationship business. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Exes Harry and Emma prove their relationship isn't over yet as they get flirty in the Love Island villa.

Love Island 2025 has seen many relationships we didn't expect to happen and now the first look spoiler ahead of tonight's episode has shocked us once again.

Despite claiming she would never go back to her ex-boyfriend of four years Harry Cooksley, it seems Emma Munro can't deny their spark and connection any longer.

In a sneak-peek of what's to come, Harry and Emma go for a private chat which leads to talk of getting back together and a secret stay in the hideaway.

Discussing their past, the conversation instantly gets flirty with Harry asking: "Would you have gone to the Hideaway with me last night?"

Love Island exes Harry and Emma talk about getting back together and the Hideaway. Picture: ITV2

To which Emma responds: "You’re getting bored and you’re looking to stir the pot."

The chat then comes to the point where the Casa bombshell explains how Helena is not the right woman for Harry and how she isn't "end game" material.

She points out rather honestly: "I don’t think people see you and her as the real deal… no one really sees you as end game or that you’re going to work on the outside. Everyone thinks you’ve taken the path of least resistance because perhaps you don’t feel like you can step up to the ones you really want."

And Harry's response is certainly not one Helena would approve of as he declared his true feelings.

Love Island's Harry and Helena have been setting boundaries in their relationship recently. Picture: ITV2

"I can’t compare anyone to you, of course I love you, I’m going to always have love for you. We’ve known each other for a very long time," Harry revealed.

"Did we really come on Love Island to get back together?"

Elsewhere on Love Island tonight, Toni and Harrison hit yet another bump in their turbulent relationship while a game of Couple of Sorts causes tension and drama across the villa.

Watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm on weekdays.

