Love Island's first look shows Dejon give best friend Harry a warning

Love Island's Dejon has some words of wisdom for Harry. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Harry Cooksley continues to build connections with Shakira Khan with best pal Dejon forcing him to think carefully about his next move in the Love Island villa.

Love Island 2025 has dropped their first look for tonight's episode and things are about to get a whole lot more messy in the Harry, Shakira and Helena love triangle that has dominated this series.

After learning Shakira - who fans believe is at risk of walking - still has feelings for him, Harry has been playing a risky game and having private chats with her to establish what may or might not be left between the two of them. And Dejon has a word of warning about his behaviour.

In tonight's (Thursday 24th July) episode, the football player finds his former flame to talk about their feelings.

He says to her: "I know it looks like I've moved on very quickly but I don't want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven't processed it and have tried to just get on with things.”

Love Island's first look reveals Harry and Shakira's intimate chats. Picture: ITV2

The former Disney princess entertainer openly and honestly added: "I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things."

Harry relayed the moment to his boys in the villa with Dejon giving a very simple warning to his friend to: "Collect his thoughts."

It was only days ago that Helena and Harry took their relationship to the next level and went exclusive. After hearing about the chat between him and Shakira, Helena needs some clarity and pulls him for a chat on the Terrace.

He tells her: "I’ve been given some information, just Shakira saying how she actually feels.

Love Island's Helena seeks clarity from Harry. Picture: ITV2

"I had a feeling she liked me or whatever, and it’s hard for her to see me and you progressing and I didn’t even think about any of this."

While tonight's first look doesn't give anything away as to what happens next between Helena and Harry, sources have claimed a fiery argument erupted between the two which has led to them ending things.

Elsewhere in the villa, Yas is having a very flirty conversation with bombshell Blu.

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

