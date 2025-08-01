Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg in explosive argument over Yasmin

1 August 2025, 12:28

Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg in explosive argument over Yasmin
Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg in explosive argument over Yasmin. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tonight's Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg get into a heated row over Yasmin during date night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the final drawers near Love Island fans expected the couples to be getting closer but for Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams their last few days have been full of disagreements.

Love Island's first look sees the fallout of the game 'knowing me, knowing you' from Thursday night's episode trickle into Friday night as Meg finds out about Yasmin Pettet initially writing Dejon on her board. After Megan Forte Clarke reveals this to Meg, Meg says, “There’s definitely something there.”

Meg then pulls Yas for a chat, saying: "I’ve heard through the grapevine that you got the question wrong and D’s name was written on the board. I wanted you to explain it because in challenges and stuff, everyone’s always got a bad word to say about D.

"So, for you then to write him on the board, it was like ‘what’s this about’? Am I missing something?"

Yasmin and Meg have a chat about Dejon in the Love Island game
Yasmin and Meg have a chat about Dejon in the Love Island game. Picture: ITV

While we won't see the outcome of this chat until this evening, the first look does show that the conversation isn't over for Meg and Dejon.

Harry Cooksley receives a text which reads: "Islanders, tonight each couple will have a special date in the villa. Boys, it’s time to head out and prepare for a date to remember! #ClosedOffCuteness"

The boys head out of the villa as they prepare for their big dates tonight but when Meg and Dejon are on their romantic date, tensions are high.

Tension stirs for Meg and Dejon in Knowing Me, Knowing You game on Love Island

Speaking to Dejon, Meg reveals her latest exchange with Yas. An argument then begins as Dejon says: "I can’t believe these are our final days and we’re arguing over Yas - change the topic."

Meg says: "You’re still not getting where I’m coming from."

Dejon responds: "Where are you coming from? What is your point?"

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

