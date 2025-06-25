When and where can you watch Love Island's First Look?

25 June 2025, 13:14

Love Island First Look is the teaser clip we all need every day
Love Island First Look is the teaser clip we all need every day. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2025 is as exciting as ever with this year's twists and turns leaving viewers desperate to catch what happens next on the First Look teaser clip. Here's what time it's released and where you can watch it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV2 producers are being praised all over social media for their choices on this year's Love Island as viewers and fans have been left totally hooked on every episode leaving us desperate to watch what happens next.

And to keep us all happy and up to date with the latest happenings, everyday show bosses drop a 'First Look' at what's going to happen in that night's episode and honestly, we can't get enough of it.

Currently on the edge of our sofa thanks to the latest love dramas, which incudes bombshells, shock sleepovers and plenty of 'wife swapping', many of us are grateful for that little snippet to help get us through the day.

So what exactly is Love Island's First Look and what time does it drop? Here's everything you need to know about getting your daily dose of the villa drama.

Love Island girls looking at their phone on the day beds
Love Island producers drop a short clip giving us all the drama from the upcoming episode. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island's first look all about?

Every day, producers of Love Island pull together a very short clip to tease fans on what's going to happen next in the villa.

Little snippets and scenes from that night's episode give us a heads up on all the drama to come from the next instalment and it does a great job at getting us through the day after being left on such a shocker.

Where can you watch Love Island's first look?

Many make their way to the Love Island social media pages to catch the sneak peek clip from the next show.

The First Look is shown on Facebook, Instagram and X as well as on their YouTube channel.

What time does Love Island's first look drop?

If, like us, you're counting down the hours before you get to watch even more Love Island, this First Look drop is everything you need to fill that hole.

Typically, there is no set release time but you can expect the social media post around 2pm.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

