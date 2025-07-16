Love Island's first look sees Cach brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision

Love Island's Cach brought to tears after Toni's recoupling decision. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

In tonight's episode of Love Island, viewers will see Cach brought to tears after Toni's decision to recouple with Harrison.

So far, this week of Love Island has been a hard watch as Toni has navigated trying to get Harrison back while he's been doing bits with Lauren. And waiting in the wings has been the ever-understanding Cach, who Toni coupled up with after Casa Amor.

Just hours before Tuesday's recoupling was announced, Toni had assured Cach that things between her and Harrison were over and while he was hesitant, the 24-year-old dancer agreed to welcome her back with "half an arm" and not full arms.

But right before Toni had to make her mind up at the fire pit, Harrison did a 180 on his feelings and decided he did want Toni despite cracking on with Lauren. In a sneaky plan, assisted by Harry, Harrison managed to speak to Toni on the terrace before the recoupling and tell her he wanted her to recouple with him.

Lauren tells Harrison “I feel like everything has been a lie,” after recoupling. Picture: ITV

To many viewers' disappointment, Toni was convinced and stole him from Lauren at the fire pit. In Tuesday night's episode we saw a tiny bit of the fall out as Lauren was seen sobbing into Meg's arms and Cach sat by himself stunned.

But in Wednesday night's episode, fans will be heart broken as they're shown scenes of Cach breaking into tears after Toni's decision.

Cach tells Toni: "That was one of the most embarrassing things I’ve been through in my entire life… You knew what decision you wanted to make, you were just waiting for the go ahead from someone else."

Concluding the chat he added: "I can’t respect that. Good luck with your endeavours."

Cach confides in Ty after shock recoupling. Picture: ITV

Then, still in shock by the decision, Cach confides in Ty on the terrace, and begins to cry as Ty comforts him. Opening up, he says: "I can’t believe I’m crying. I haven’t cried in years."

Ty assures him: “This is real though, it’s you. It’s better to let stuff like this out than bottle it up. It doesn’t make you any less of a man, in fact more of a man.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Lauren breaks down in tears after shocking recoupling

