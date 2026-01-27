Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean clash after fiery game

27 January 2026, 12:03 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 12:09

Scott and Sean looking tense.
Scott called Sean out for ‘snakey’ behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

The dramatic Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean argue as their ongoing rivalry reaches new heights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It appears that the ongoing rivalry between Scott van-der-Sluis and Sean Stone on Love Island All Stars is set to explode following a dramatic first look.

The pair first clashed on the first episode of All Stars, when Scott told Sean that he was "one of the worst islanders" he had ever watched on the franchise. The savage comment left both the islanders and host Maya Jama gobsmacked with Belle Hassan later revealing Sean was so angry he was "shaking".

Despite the digs from Scott, the two managed to make up and move on from the situation. However, in last night's episode (Monday 26th January), tensions began to rise again when Sean revealed he was “sick and tired” of Scott talking down to him.

Now, the preview for tonight's episode shows a game between the islanders caused a dramatic showdown between the pair.

Millie Court and Samie Elishi pictured looking shocked.
Many of the islanders were shocked by the showdown. Picture: ITV

In an Instagram teaser clip, the islanders play a game called ‘It’s Giving’, which saw choose a box, each with characteristic hidden inside, and gift it to the islander they think best suits the trait.

At the beginning of the clip Jess Harding is seen giving Shaq Muhammad a gold-wrapped gift that says 'Biggest Game Player' inside, which didn't go down very well. With a bemused reaction, she told him: "I thought you could take it on the chin."

Scott is then shown handing a ‘Stirring the pot’ gift to Sean, before telling him: “The behaviour towards Shaq has been snakey.”

Sean responded emotionally, saying: "You humiliated me, yeah? You're not my mate. So if you wanna mug me off in front of everyone, do your thing."

Their fellow islanders are seen looking on in shock as they watched the heated exchange between the pair.

At the end of the clip, Scott tells a teary-eyed Sean: "And I don't conform to your tears."

Although the episode has yet to air, many fans have already jumped to Sean's defence in the comments on the post. One fan wrote: "I love Scott but that was a bit too much… poor Sean ."

Another penned: "I’m with Sean on this one[.] Enoughs enoughhh."

Even former All Stars star Joshua Ritchie weighed in, commenting: "I honestly don’t get what Sean has done wrong chin up Sean keep on shining feel for him man not nice from scott that what we have just seen."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Charlie's All Stars promo image and pictured on Aftersun.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's ex Zac Nunns breaks silence on her All Stars appearance

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand

Harry Styles announces even more Together, Together Tour dates due to huge demand

Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Curtis Love Island All Stars 2026 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars’ Curtis Pritchard’s age, ex-girlfriend, brother and what series he’s from
Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne?

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? The emotional lyrics explained

Harry Styles fans are losing it over his choreo in 'Aperture' music video

Harry Styles' 'Aperture' music video dance break sends fans wild

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally': Tracklist, release date, collabs and news
How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale

Moment Jesy Nelson was told she could lose her twins revealed in documentary trailer

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she was told she could lose twins in documentary trailer
DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reveals "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance he witnessed
Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

How to WIN Harry Styles tickets on Capital

How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

More Movies & TV News

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Liam Reardon posing and pictured with ex-girlfriend Millie Court.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon cryptically responds to rumours he's an All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

AJ Bunker's All Stars promo image and pictured at a fight.

Inside Love Island All Stars' AJ's boxing career

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton