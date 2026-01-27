Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean clash after fiery game

Scott called Sean out for ‘snakey’ behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

The dramatic Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean argue as their ongoing rivalry reaches new heights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It appears that the ongoing rivalry between Scott van-der-Sluis and Sean Stone on Love Island All Stars is set to explode following a dramatic first look.

The pair first clashed on the first episode of All Stars, when Scott told Sean that he was "one of the worst islanders" he had ever watched on the franchise. The savage comment left both the islanders and host Maya Jama gobsmacked with Belle Hassan later revealing Sean was so angry he was "shaking".

Despite the digs from Scott, the two managed to make up and move on from the situation. However, in last night's episode (Monday 26th January), tensions began to rise again when Sean revealed he was “sick and tired” of Scott talking down to him.

Now, the preview for tonight's episode shows a game between the islanders caused a dramatic showdown between the pair.

Many of the islanders were shocked by the showdown. Picture: ITV

In an Instagram teaser clip, the islanders play a game called ‘It’s Giving’, which saw choose a box, each with characteristic hidden inside, and gift it to the islander they think best suits the trait.

At the beginning of the clip Jess Harding is seen giving Shaq Muhammad a gold-wrapped gift that says 'Biggest Game Player' inside, which didn't go down very well. With a bemused reaction, she told him: "I thought you could take it on the chin."

Scott is then shown handing a ‘Stirring the pot’ gift to Sean, before telling him: “The behaviour towards Shaq has been snakey.”

Sean responded emotionally, saying: "You humiliated me, yeah? You're not my mate. So if you wanna mug me off in front of everyone, do your thing."

Their fellow islanders are seen looking on in shock as they watched the heated exchange between the pair.

At the end of the clip, Scott tells a teary-eyed Sean: "And I don't conform to your tears."

Although the episode has yet to air, many fans have already jumped to Sean's defence in the comments on the post. One fan wrote: "I love Scott but that was a bit too much… poor Sean ."

Another penned: "I’m with Sean on this one[.] Enoughs enoughhh."

Even former All Stars star Joshua Ritchie weighed in, commenting: "I honestly don’t get what Sean has done wrong chin up Sean keep on shining feel for him man not nice from scott that what we have just seen."

Read more about Love Island here: