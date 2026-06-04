Love Island’s Samraj and Ellie dumping twist leaves fans stunned

4 June 2026, 11:18

Love Island fans Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight in the villa and Ellie Chadwick and Samraj Toor in a taxi.
Love Island’s Samraj and Ellie dumping twist leaves fans stunned. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans were left stunned when dumped Islanders Samraj Toor and Ellie Chadwick received a surprise text in the taxi.

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From the Islanders meeting at night to two surprise bombshells, Love Island fans have been delivered twist after twist only a few episodes into series 13.

During last night's episode, the Islanders were shocked to learn that bombshells Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight had been given just 24 hours to choose one girl and boy to dump from the villa. Ultimately, they chose Samraj Toor and Ellie Chadwick.

With both their journeys only just beginning, the pair were upset that their time in the villa had come to an abrupt end. After saying their goodbyes and getting in the taxi, Ellie and Samraj received a text that read: "Ellie and Samraj, it's not over yet. A second chance is coming."

Left on a major cliffhanger and unsure what will happen next, fans have taken to social media to react to the dramatic dumping twist.

Love Island's Lola Deal, Sean Fitzgerald, Ellie Chadwick and Aidan Murphy around the fire pit.
Ellie and Samraj were dumped from the Island in a surprise twist. Picture: ITV

When the clip was posted on Instagram, fans flooded the comments. One commented: "What in the plot twist??!!!!!! I was about to throw fists."

Someone else said: "I screamed at my tv so much tonight, once again love island upping their game and it’s ONLY day 3 🫦🫦🫦"

Even former Love Island star Mitchel Taylor praised the show writers on the surprising twist, he commented: "Give the script writers a RAISE."

Over on X, fans shared a similar sentiment. One viewer wrote: "Okay so this new #LoveIslandUK episode got me shook at the bombshells choosing Samraj and Elie to leave the villa?!

"I don’t know who I expected but it wasn’t them at least they’re getting a second chance 👀"

Before leaving the villa, Ellie and Samraj had a conversation about Yasmin and George's decision. Ellie became emotional and called Yasmin "fake", as the two had grown very close in the villa and had both been honest about their shared interested in Aidan Murphy.

Speaking to Samraj, Ellie suggested that Yasmin made her decision so she could pursue Aidan. She said: "I was obviously the biggest competition."

Samraj added: "To go out of your way to be friends with you, that's fake."

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