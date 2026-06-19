Love Island's Finley Maddock: Age, job, height, where he's from and his ex-Islander link

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock? From his age, job and Instagram to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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The Islanders can never get too comfortable in the villa before a brand new bombshell enters Love Island to mix things up. Among the latest batch of bombshells is 23-year-old builder Finley Maddock from Bridgend, South Wales.

Putting down the manual labour and using his graft to chat up the girls, Finley has said he's looking for a girlfriend with great vibes and banter. He also wants someone who'll live it up in Ibiza with him.

He's mostly hoping his ex doesn't walk in the door, but for now he's safe. While we watch his Love Island journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about Finley.

Love Island's Finley is 23 years old. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Finley?

The Love Island bombshell is 23 years old. He's one of the younger Islanders this year, but not the youngest.

Where is Love Island's Finley from?

Finley hails from Bridgend, South Wales. He appears to already know Love Island All Stars winner Ciaran Davies, who is also Welsh. The pair follow each other Instagram so it looks like they might have crossed paths.

How tall is Love Island's Finley?

His height hasn't been reported anywhere, but we'll update this page if we fine out.

Love Island's Finley entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

What is Finley from Love Island's job?

For work, the Love Island star is a builder.

Is Love Island's Finley on Instagram and TikTok?

He is on Instagram here: @finleymaddock

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