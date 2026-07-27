What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

27 July 2026, 13:31

What time does Love Island 2026 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for
What time does Love Island 2026 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for. Picture: ITV2
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Love Island 2026 final airs tonight on ITV2 but what time does it start, how long is it on for and how can you vote?

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The Love Island 2026 final airs tonight (Monday 27 July) after eight weeks of romance, drama, tears, arguments, love and friendships, but what time does it start and how long is it on for?

Ahead of the final episode, there are four couples still in the running to win the show and take home the £50,000 prize: Lorenzo and Julia, Jasmine and Kavan, Yasmin and Tommy, Angelista and Simba.

Tonight, one more couple will be dumped before the final vote in a shock new finale twist.

All will be revealed when the Love Island final starts at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Here's what time it finishes.

What time does the Love Island final finish? How long is it on for?

Love Island 2026 final starts at 9PM and ends at 10:20PM tonight
Love Island 2026 final starts at 9PM and ends at 10:20PM tonight. Picture: ITV2

What time does Love Island 2026 final start tonight?

The final episode of Love Island 2026 airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM, as usual.

After last night's cliffhanger, the episode will reveal who Mica and Samraj have chosen to leave the villa them as only three couples can make it to the final. (Viewers already have their theories...)

After the vote, Maya Jama will then reveal the third and second place couples, with the winners being crowned towards the end of the episode.

As always, the Love Island final will see host Maya chat to the couples before replaying some of their best bits to an audience that will include the dumped islanders, including recently dumped couple Aidan and Priya.

Love Island’s shock dumping twist rocks final episode

What time Love Island final finish tonight and how long is it on for?

The Love Island 2026 final will actually be shorter than last year's final. Per TV Guide, the final episode will end at 10:20PM tonight, which means it'll be one hour and 20 minutes long (including ad breaks, of course).

In that time, we'll get to see Maya grill our three final couples before one of them is named the winner of the show.

Lorenzo and Julia are the current favourites to win Love Island 2026
Lorenzo and Julia are the current favourites to win Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV2

How to vote for Love Island 2026 winners tonight

Voting is currently closed and will open as announced in tonight's show. It will remain open until Maya reveals the vote has closed.

Viewers can vote by using the official Love Island app, which can be downloaded from the App Store if you're using an iPhone or the Play Store if you're using an Android.

Once you enter the app, select 'Vote' and you'll be taken to an ITV webpage where you can vote for your favourite couple.

Voting is free – but you will need to enter your UK phone number in order for the vote to be counted. If you haven't voted before, you'll be sent a verification code. Once that's sorted, cast your vote and hit submit!

Jasmine and Kavan are the second favourites to win Love Island 2026
Jasmine and Kavan are the second favourites to win Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV2

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2026?

Currently, Lorenzo and Julia are the favourites to win (4/9) and they're closely followed by Kavan and Jasmine (11/2), according to Odds Checker.

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