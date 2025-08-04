What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

What time does Love Island 2025 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for. Picture: ITV

By Katie Smith

The Love Island 2025 final airs tonight on ITV2 but what time does it start, how long is it on for and how can you vote?

The Love Island 2025 final airs tonight (Monday 4 August) after eight weeks of drama, chaos, re-coupling, dumpings, savage comments and more, but what time does it start and how long is it on for?

On track to be the biggest series since January 2023, this year's Love Island has had everyone locked in but it's now about to come to an end.

The 2025 finalists are Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie and Angel and Ty, but who will win this series and take home the £50k prize money? (Toni and Cach are currently the favourites to win.)

All will be revealed when the Love Island final starts at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Here's what time it finishes.

What time does the Love Island final finish? How long is it on for?

Love Island 2025 final starts at 9PM and ends at 10:35PM tonight. Picture: ITV2

What time does Love Island 2025 final start tonight?

The final episode of Love Island 2025 airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM, as usual.

Viewers will see how the remaining four couples have spent their last day in the villa. The couples will also be treated to a special finalists dinner where they all dress up to the nines for one final date, before doing the iconic pool jump at the end of the night.

Maya Jama will then reveal the fourth, third and second place couples, with the winners being crowned towards the end of the episode.

As always, the Love Island final will see host Maya chat to the couples before replaying some of their best bits to an audience that will include the dumped islanders including recent dumped couple Meg and Dejon.

Love Island 2025 final islanders will share a special finalists dinner. Picture: ITV2

What time Love Island final finish tonight and how long is it on for?

The Love Island 2025 final will be the longest episode of the series yet. Per TV Guide, the final episode will end at 10:35 P.M. tonight, which means it'll be one hour and 35 minutes long (including ad breaks, obvz).

In that time, we'll get to see Maya grill our remaining four couples, including Harry who has had quite the journey and Toni and Cach who hit a road bump earlier in the series.

Toni and Cach are favourites to win Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

How to vote for Love Island 2025 winners tonight

Voting is currently open and will continue throughout tonight's show until host Maya reveals the vote has closed.

Viewers can vote by using the official Love Island app, which can be downloaded from the App Store if you're using an iPhone or the Play Store if you're using an Android.

Once you enter the app, select 'Vote' and you'll be taken to an ITV webpage where you can vote for your favourite couple.

Voting is free – but you will need to enter your UK phone number in order for the vote to be counted. If you haven't voted before, you'll be sent a verification code. Once that's sorted, cast your vote and hit sumbit!

Shakira and Harry are second favourite to win Love Island 2025 behind Toni and Cach. Picture: ITV2

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2025?

Currently, Toni and Cach are the favourites to win (11/8) and they're closely followed by Shakira and Harry (9/4) who are the second favourites to win, according to William Hill.

