Love Island fans flock to support Tommy after shocking first look

Love Island's First Look reveals the latest in the Tommy, Megan and Conor drama. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tommy will face some hard truths about Megan and Conor as Love Island producer's reveal sneak-peak of tonight's episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island fans have flocked to social media to support Tommy Bradley after a shocking first look at tonight's episode.

Following days of drama between Megan Forte Clarke, Tommy and Conor Phillips, a shock revelation is made in the villa which leaves the garden landscaper confused and upset.

In the Love Island First Look, we see Megan, who has been coupled up with Tommy from the beginning, confess to Megan Moore and Alima Gagigo about her kiss with Conor on the terrace.

Blaming the cracks in their relationship on him, she told them: "It's not revenge but if you're not going to take my word for it I won't tell you then. I don't want to tell Tommy because I know he's going to be heartbroken. I don't think he's going to take it well."

Megan tells Tommy she kissed Conor on the Love Island villa Terrace. Picture: ITV2

Pulling him for a chat at The Den later in the episode, she said: "I don’t think you realise how much you upset me, for you to be like ‘I don’t know, because Harry told you something… you can’t take my word for it.

"Well obviously I spoke to him on the Terrace earlier and we did kiss.”

Tommy responded by saying: "You did kiss yeah? Okay, cool.”

Upon seeing the First Look, fans were quick to jump in and stand by him as they call for Tommy to find a "genuine girl".

One Instagram user ranted: "Tommy is emotionally mature and intelligent. We can see exactly what he says - that she’s going to use anything he says against him so she can do what she wants with Conor no guilt.. real shame. Tommy for the win alone."

Agreeing, another added: "I feel for Tommy."

"Tommy might actually lose it after hearing this," another predicted.

But despite everyone standing by Tommy, many agreed Megan's connection with Conor was stronger.

One social media user wrote: "There’s no denying the chemistry between Megan and Conner. I know Tommy will get the right person for him cos he’s a standup guy. He’s just heavily invested right now so it’s going to hurt him either way."

In support of Conor and Megan as a couple, someone added: "As much as I think Megan has gone about this very wrong. I must say I think her and Connor are much more suited. Megan with Tommy is giving Sean and Matilda and that was never good."

Megan added the kiss was "nothing against" Tommy but that she was in the Love Island villa to "explore connections".

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.