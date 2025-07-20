Love Island 2025 stars with famous family members revealed

From a footballer sister to a singer uncle, let's take a deep dive into the Love Island contestants this year who have a famous family member.

Some of the Love Island cast this year have been keeping it on the down low that they're actually releated to some pretty famous stars!

Over the years we've seen numerous contestants enter with famous family members - think Tommy Fury and Dani Dyer - and this year is no different as: Dejon Noel‑Williams, Giorgio Russo, and Lucy Quinn all have a close celebrity connection.

Here is our deep dive into the 2025 islanders cast with famous family members.

Love Island's full lineup promo shot
Love Island's full OG cast. Picture: ITV

Dejon Noel‑Williams - Dad

Dejon Noel-Williams is no stranger to the finer things in life, as the son of famous footballer Gifton Noel-Williams.

The football striker-now manager has played for league teams including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley but retired in 2010 to after a serious knee injury years before.

Speaking about his dad, he told ITV: "I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him. When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Football player Gifton Noel-Williams is Dejon's dad.
Football player Gifton Noel-Williams is Dejon's dad. . Picture: Alamy

Giorgio Russo - Sister

Entering the villa as a Love Island bombshell, Giorgio Russo kept quiet on his very famous sister -professional footballer Alessia Russo, best known for playing as a forward for Arsenal and the England national team (who are competing in the European Women's Championship).

Giorgio is a very proud brother, frequently posting photos of him and his sister celebrating her successes. Before entering the villa, Giorgio revealed to ITV she will definitely be watching him on the show, as she tunes in every year.

Alessia Russo during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stage football match between England and Wales on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen.
Alessia Russo during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stage football match between England and Wales on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen. Picture: Alamy

Lucy Quinn - Uncle

When revealing the most surprising thing about her, the excited Casa Amor bombshell, Lucy Quinn, was quick to share that Ray Quinn is her uncle.

The singer Ray Quinn is best known for his appearance on X Factor in 2006, where he finished in second place behind Leona Lewis.

Today he can be found headlining each night on P&O cruise ships with his own show and continuing his own live tour.

Ray Quinn live in concert during the X Factor gigs at Wembley Arena on March 15, 2007 in London.
Ray Quinn live in concert during the X Factor gigs at Wembley Arena on March 15, 2007 in London. Picture: Alamy

