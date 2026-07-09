Love Island's Ethan Ellis: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Ethan. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2026's Ethan Ellis? From his age and job, to where he's from and his Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Strolling into the Love Island at the primetime to cause heart break is 28 year old Ethan Ellis from Nottingham. The fitness coach entered as a late arrival bombshell alongside 23 year old Elicia Bailey.

Arriving into the villa ready to stir things up, Ethan said: "Finding love is the goal but I’m not adverse to drama. The two will go arm in arm if it means finding what I need, but I don’t typically dabble in drama that much. I like good energy. I’m a person of the people."

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Ethan didn't reveal which girls he's got his eyes on just yet. So, as he and Elicia make their mark on the villa, here's everything you need to know about him...

Ethan Ellis is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Ethan?

The bombshell is 28 years old, he's one of the oldest in the villa as this series age range starts at 21.

Where is Love Island's Ethan from?

Ethan is from Nottingham.

What is Love Island's Ethan's job?

Ethan works as a fitness coach. Obviously training is very important to him and hen it comes to his ideal partner he said: "They don’t have to be obsessed with the gym but someone who takes care of themselves and respects their body."

Love Island's Ethan works as a fitness coach. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Love Island's Ethan?

Ethan's height is yet to be revealed but we will update this page when we know.

Is Love Island's Ethan on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes he's on TikTok and Instagram and shares lots of videos and pictures of himself working out.

His Instagram handle is @ethanelllis and on TikTok you'll find him under the same handle: @ethanelllis

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