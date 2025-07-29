Love Island's Emma reveals surprising thing she and Shakira bonded over

29 July 2025, 20:27

Love Island's Emma reveals she and Shakira bonded over their Pakistani heritage
Love Island's Emma reveals she and Shakira bonded over their Pakistani heritage. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It turns out Love Island's Emma Munro and Shakira Khan actually bonded over their shared Pakistani heritage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You'd think Harry Cooksley's ex-girlfriend and new girl wouldn't get along, but it turns out Emma Munro and Shakira Khan actually had a lot in common which they bonded over.

In the Love Island villa this year, there's a range of cultures with Yasmin Pettet and Blu Chegini both sharing Persian backgrounds, dumped islander Billykiss Azeez coming from Nigerian heritage, and Dejon Noel-Williams' family originating from Caribbean country Grenada.

Among those with mixed heritage are Shakira and Emma who are both half English, half Pakistani. In a Q&A after she was dumped from the island, Emma was asked: "Did you and Shakira ever talk about your Pakistani heritage in the villa?"

Harry and Shakira are back together
Harry and Shakira are back together. Picture: ITV

"Yes, I love this question because we talked about it all the time," Emma began. She then added: "We'd shock ourselves at how many similarities we had it was quite funny. One of the first things I said to her was, 'Do you like curry?'."

And on if Shakira liked curry, Emma revealed: "Yes she loves curry, whenever they'd serve curry Shakira and I would be the first there to tuck in.

"Weirdly though she didn't like using plates. She would always use a tiny little cereal bowl for all her food it was very bizarre."

Emma also revealed that her mum is Pakistani and her dad is English.

Emma revealed that her and Shakira bonded over their shared heritage
Emma revealed that her and Shakira bonded over their shared heritage. Picture: Instagram

While viewers haven't seen Shakira talk about her ethnicity on the show, her mum Sunika confirmed that she is half Pakistani.

In response to a fan on TikTok who asked whether Shakira was Pakistani, she said: "Thank you for asking so politely, I can confirm that both myself and my husband are both half Pakistani half English.

"As a result, Shakira is exactly the same ethnic equation."

