Love Island star Emma's recent ex speaks out amid 'plans' to get back with Harry

18 July 2025, 17:40

Love Island star Emma's recent ex speaks out amid 'plans' to get back with Harry. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Emma reportedly dated someone six weeks before going on the show.

Emma Munro joined Love Island for Casa Amor, much to her ex Harry Cooksley's surprise.

Even though they were in a relationship for around 4 years, Emma arrived in the villa stating that she didn't want to get back with Harry. Off the bat, Emma was pretty brutal in grilling Harry about his behaviours in the villa before she'd arrived and even addressed how he'd cheated on her when they dated.

But in recent scenes, fans have seen Emma change her tune as she talks about how she's always seen them rekindling their romance. She and Harry even spoke about what they were going to do after the show and joked about winning together.

This has not sat well with fans at all as they've suggesting getting back with Harry was her 'game plan' all along. And now it's been reported that Emma's most recent ex thinks the same thing.

Harry and Emma looking back on as they get flirty on Love Island

A source has claimed to the tabloids that Emma was actually dating someone just six weeks before she went into the villa.

They said: “Her ex and everyone else don't think there's any other reason to go on that show apart from to get back with him. That’s been the plan the whole time, everyone is 99% sure it was planned."

The same source shared private DMs with the tabloids which show Emma slating Harry, calling him "butters" and much more.

"She literally said he ‘wouldn’t stand a chance now’ and told me she couldn’t be bothered with the producers messaging her about going on the show," the source added.

"It was all very strange because she was asking for a serious relationship with this guy but at the same time she was talking about Harry and Love Island all the time."

Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway
Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway. Picture: ITV

The insider said Emma had initially been against the idea of going into the villa, adding: "She said she wanted to be the bigger person but now she’s trying to win the whole thing with the same guy she was mocking."

Emma's recent u-turn to Harry has shocked fans as they hoped she'd be in the villa to keep him in check. One fan took to X to quip: "I need Emma to remember she's only here to make Harry look bad, don't go off script sweetie or you'll go home."

And another wrote: "emma had the chance to be an amazing bombshell that could’ve dragged harry at every chance but noooo she came back FOR HIM."

