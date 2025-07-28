Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together

28 July 2025, 17:24

Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together
Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Just days after leaving the Love Island villa hand-in-hand the pair have confirmed they're "just friends".

After enjoying the first ever 'Love Island' festival, Emma Munro and Boris Vidovic's time in the villa was brought to an abrupt end when Maya Jama crashed the party and delivered the results of a public vote.

While Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were voted the most favourite islanders by the public, Emma and Boris received the least votes and were therefore dumped from the island.

Despite the disappointment of being kicked out of the villa, Emma said she felt "fine", adding: "I left with my love interest so I think it was the best way to go."

Similarly, Boris said: "Leaving the villa with Emma was the only good thing that the dumping brought."

However, the Slovenia-based model added: "The issue is that we live in different countries so we’re going to see what happens but we will spend time together for sure."

Emma and Boris in the Love Island Hideaway
Love Island's Emma and Boris left the villa together. Picture: ITV

Now, after appearing together on Love Island Aftersun, the pair have confirmed they've ended things romantically. Emma addressed this, saying: "So, Boris and I are just friends. It's hard to date some one when they live in a different country but I love Boris."

She added: "I'm disappointed that the viewers didn't get to see our story play out. I don't think we got much airtime. But we're friends and we're going to continue our friendship."

While viewers might not have seen much of Emma and Boris' story, a lot was shown of Emma and her ex-boyfriend Harry Cooksley's time in the villa.

Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway
Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway with Boris. Picture: ITV

Harry was an OG in this year's lineup and Emma joined during Casa Amor. They never ended up coupled up but they did mention the idea of getting back together multiple times.

They were even accused of having a "game plan" to get back together on the show after they mentioned winning the £50K prize.

On Aftersun, Emma joked that she and Harry had 'broken the fourth wall' by mentioning the prize pot but insisted it was all said in jest. "We were just being silly and none of it was serious," she said.

