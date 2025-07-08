Who is Love Island’s Emma? Her age, job, relationship with Harry and more

Love Island Emma has entered as a Casa girl and Harry's ex. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Since entering Casa Amor, Emma has caused quite the stir for ex Harry. Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition to the villa.

From exposing a secret love letter to criticising his antics in the villa so far, Love Island's new bombshell Emma Munro has been delivering some home truths to ex Harry Cooksley that have left viewers hooked.

In last night's episode (Jul 7), Emma confronted Harry again, this time about his actions in their relationship as she revealed that he "brought girls into our home" and crossed boundaries which ultimately led them to breakup.

But beyond her previous relationship with Harry, what else do we know about the 30-year-old from Norwich?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Emma from her age, where she's from, her job and her Casa Amor action plan.

Harry and Emma clear the air

How old is Love Island's Emma?

Emma Munro is 30 years old, making her the oldest girl to enter the villa on this season so far. She's the same age as Harry and Giorgio.

Where is Love Island's Emma from?

Emma, who describes herself as "honest, straight talking, and direct", is from Norwich which is a city in Norfolk.

Emma's a blast from Harry's past. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's Emma job? What is a Hydrogeologist?

She is a Hydrogeologist which (with the help of Google) is described as a scientist who studies subsurface water formations, specifically how groundwater moves through the earth.

Emma takes pride in her education, telling ITV that most people are surprised to learn that "I have a brain. I think people are shocked to know that I have two degrees".

How long was Emma in a relationship with Harry?

Although we're unsure of the specific timeline, Emma did confirm to ITV that Harry is her ex boyfriend and that they were previously together for four years "but unfortunately we broke up because he was misbehaving."

Since being on the show, Harry hasn't shared too much on why they split up, only that the "E" tattoo on his left wrist is a reference to her initials. But Emma has now given more clarity to his actions, saying "bringing girls into our home" was the reason for the split.

"We make the choice not to be together because we know you can't give me what I need," she told him. "And that's why, it's not because we don't love each other."

What’s Emma's game plan going into Casa Amor?

Emma has said, "I’m open minded and open to meeting them all", and she's already got an eye on "Conor, Harrison and Ben" who are her top three.

These boys are all perfect for Emma as they meet her type, which she describes as "a man who’s in shape, big muscles, six pack".

Emma confronts Harry about the way he acted in their relationship. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island Emma's Instagram?

Her Instagram account is @emmamunr0. Sadly, ex Harry doesn't feature on her profile but there is lots of glamorous holiday pictures in Dubai and other places.

Read more about Love Island here: