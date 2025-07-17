Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

17 July 2025, 16:42

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots
Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Could a new romance be on the cards? Love Island fans think Emily and Giorgio are dating, here's why.

Love Island's Emily Moran and Giorgio Russo's time in the villa was cut short after Casa Amor when they both wound up single.

Despite briefly exploring a connection with bombshell Yasmin Broom, Giorgio decided to stay in his couple with Billykis Azeez, but because she coupled up with Boris Vidovic he was left single and dumped from the villa.

Emily stayed loyal to Tommy Bradley throughout Casa, with hopes he'd do the same. Sadly he recoupled with Lucy Quinn which mean Emily was single and dumped alongside Giorgio.

But maybe their joint dumping was fate as the pair have now sparked dating rumours amongst fans.

Tommy and Lucy arriving in the main villa after Casa Amor
Tommy returned to the villa after Casa with Lucy. Picture: ITV

Days after they were dumped from the show they appeared on Love Island Aftersun together. The pair posed for a picture and they looked very cosy. In the pic, Emily has her hand placed on Giorgio's thigh which sparked dating rumours.

The picture, which was first shared to stories, gained a lot of interest with viewers. One fan said: "They'd make a lovely couple." Another said they "hope" they're dating because they'd "be cute" together.

Then when Giorgio included it in a photo dump it sparked even more chatter. "U and Emily look amazing u need to give it a chance …," one fan wrote under his Instagram post.

Someone else wrote: "Emily&you tho… couldn’t take my eyes off you two!👀♥️"

And a third commented: "You and Emily make the perfect couple, i hope you guys give it a go❤️❤️🫶"

Emily and Giorgio on Love Island Aftersun
Emily and Giorgio on Love Island Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Emily and Giorgio dating?

Sadly for fans of Giorgio and Emily, on the Love Island: The Morning After Podcast, Giorgio seemingly shut down the idea of them dating.

Indiyah Polack asked if there was anyone else in the villa he wanted to explore things with but didn't. He replied: "No, to be honest I don't think there was. I made it no secret in there that I was pretty into blondes.

"Helena [Ford] was pretty much the only blonde in there for me really and I don't think I really had anything more than just a friendship with anyone in there. Which, three weeks of friendships... I felt like I just biding my time a little bit in there to be honest."

*Cries in Emily being brunette*

