Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

23 June 2025, 12:30 | Updated: 23 June 2025, 13:46

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split? Picture: @sammyroot_ via Instagram, ITV

By Katie Smith

Love Island All Stars' Elma just dropped a cryptic Instagram post amid her reported split from Sammy.

Another Love Island: All Stars 2025 couple has reportedly split – Elma Pazar and Sammy Root have called it quits on their relationship for now, according to reports.

Elma and Sammy coupled up earlier this year after he entered the All Stars villa as a bombshell. Thanks to their real-life connection and previous friendship, the couple hit it off straight away and made it all the way to the final.

But sadly, after four months of dating, reports have emerged that the two have split. According to the tabloids and The Only Way Is Essex insiders, Elma (32) and Sammy (24) broke up while filming for the latest series.

Love Island All Stars couple Elma Pazar and Sammy Root have reportedly split. Picture: @sammyroot_ via Instagram

Why did Elma and Sammy split?

Neither Elma nor Sammy have spoken publicly about their reported breakup just yet.

However, Elma did share a gorgeous Instagram post of herself alongside a very cryptic caption reading: "Don’t settle for a bunch when you can have the whole garden."

Of course, it's unclear if she's referring to her potential split with Sammy but the timing of it has definitely got fans questioning what it could be about.

According to a TOWIE insider, Elma and Sammy's reported split has "not been straightforward".

"Viewers will see how they navigate their feelings, as they discuss their issues to see whether they can make their relationship work going forward," they continued. "They have a strong connection with each other and nobody really knows what will happen with them over the coming weeks."

Will Elma and Sammy's split be shown on TOWIE?

According to reports, Elma and Sammy's split was captured by cameras while they were filming TOWIE in Portugal recently.

The TOWIE insider continued: "Throughout the series, which is currently being filmed, their story features some of the rawest and emotional reality TV ever shot for TOWIE."

The Only Way Is Essex series 36 does not currently have a confirmed air date but it'll likely hit our screens around September 2025. The new season will celebrate the show's milestone 15th anniversary.

Elma became a series regular in 2022, while Sammy joined in 2024.

Elma and Sammy coupled up on All Stars and finished fifth. Picture: ITV

With Elma and Sammy's reported split, runner-ups Luca Bish and Grace Jackson are believed to be one of two couples still going strong.

On-again-off-again couple Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore are also reportedly still together, but recently sparked rumours they had split.

Winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman split in May, and Ekin-Su Cülcülogu and Curtis Pritchard officially split just three months after coming third.

