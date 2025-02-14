Love Island's Elma Pazar's family respond to hate aimed at the TOWIE star

Love Island's Elma Pazar friends and family respond to hate aimed at the TOWIE star. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The public's opinion of Elma has shifted ever since she was voted their favourite girl on Love Island All Stars.

At the start of this season, Elma Pazar was a firm fan favourite and was even voted 'favourite girl' by Love Island All Stars viewers while they voted Luca Bish 'favourite boy'.

Her start in the villa was quite bumpy with her best friend Kaz Crossley kissing Ronnie Vint, moments after she'd kissed him. Then due to Harriett Blackmore's bombshell entrance, Elma and Ronnie ended things for good as he went back to his ex.

Despite all of that, Elma held her head high and was praised by fans for keeping things "classy". But now, ever since her feud with Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su began, the public has done a 180 on their opinion of Elma and some have even sent complaints about her to Ofcom.

Publicly fans have taken to social media to write some not so nice things about the TOWIE star, but now her friends and family have taken action as trolls have filled her direct messages with abuse.

Elma and Sammy are in a couple on All Stars. Picture: ITV

During the episode which saw the islanders sit down for dinner while their questions were answered by the public, Elma and Curtis descended into a row as Sammy and Elma had asked the question, 'Do you think Ekin-Su and Curtis are the weakest couple?'.

After this, the friends and family running Elma's Instagram account shared a post saying: "Last night was a tough one, but let’s remember - it was just a game. The villa is a bubble, emotions run high and every moment is a chance to learn and grow. No one sees the full picture of a 24 hour day.

"Some of the comments and DMs Elma has been getting, especially about her appearance, are completely uncalled for. Let’s not forget this is a TV show created for entertainment and there’s a real person behind the screen."

Elma's team posted after she started getting hate. Picture: Instagram

Elma and Francesca have a podcast together called 'Ef it'. Picture: Instagram

Also, Love Island star Francesca Allen - who was on series 5 - shared a picture of Elma and Sammy from the episode to her Instagram story and wrote: "Please everyone be a little kinder to our girl Elma.

"She's the kindest, loyalist person I know and the label she is being given is not who she is. The people closest to her will understand and know this. Just please be a little kinder online [as the] level of hate has gone to far."

Elma's TOWIE co-star Harry Derbidge reposted Francesca's post and added: "Well said Francesca! Please give Elma a lot of love."

Since the dinner episode, fans have accused Elma of doing "damage control" as she insisted in a later episode that her issue was never with Ekin but with Curtis, despite having huge row with Ekin. She told Sammy and Catherine that he's not her cup of tea or even "cup of lukewarm p---".

One fan wrote: "So we are all of sudden supposed to believe that Elma’s beef was never with Ekin but it was with Curtis??? Since when?! lol Like, when did this happen?"

