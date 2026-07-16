Love Island fans 'work out' reason why Ellie quit the show

16 July 2026, 11:42

Love Island Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured looking shocked with Finley Maddock.
Love Island fans 'work out' reason why Ellie quit the show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans have shared an interesting theory on the reason why Ellie Chadwick quit the show after Finley Maddock ended things with Elicia Bailey.

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Fans were left speechless when it was confirmed that Ellie Chadwick had officially left the Love Island villa after threatening to leave on several occasions.

From being in a three way love triangle with Aidan Murphy and Yasmin Hadlow to a brief romance with bombshell Tommy Murphy, Ellie experienced many twist and turns on the show. But the arrival of Finley Maddock seemed to change everything for the better.

Many believed Ellie had finally found her Prince Charming and they quickly became a fan-favourite couple. However, his on-and-off interest in latest bombshell, Elicia Bailey, caused major problems for the pair.

Since Ellie and Finley eventually reunited, fans have been left wondering why she decided to leave. But now a pretty convincing theory is circulating online about the reason behind her exit.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured together during a recoupling.
Love Island's Ellie and Finley were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: ITV

In tonight's (16th July) episode preview on Instagram, host Maya Jama tell's the Islanders that the public have been voting for their favourite girl and boy. She then reveals that the Islanders with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped.

Following Finley's recent actions in the villa, many fans believe he got the fewest votes and was dumped from the villa and Ellie decdied to leave with him. One fan commented: "Can’t believe Ellie has walked, I wonder if it’s cos Finley gets voted off."

Another wrote: "Sooo basically Ellie walked because Fin was eliminated?"

A third person penned: "So Ellie leaves with Finley…"

Many fans also believe Ellie will be voted the public's favourite girl, which would make her decision to leave the villa even more surprising.

Love Island's Finley Maddock and Ellie Chadwick pictured at the firepit.
Love Island's Finley finally told Ellie he wants her not Elicia. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time an islander has walked when their partner was dumped. In series 11, Uma Jammeh walked out the villa when Wil Anderson was dumped.

Refusing to be without him, an emotional Uma told the girls: "There's actually no way that I'm staying here without Wil."

Despite the heartbreaking moment, Uma made the right decision. In 2025, the pair got engaged after being together for a year.

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