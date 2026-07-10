Love Island’s Ellie threatens to quit the show

Love Island’s Ellie threatens to quit the show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Ellie Chadwick has threatened to quit the show after partner Finley Maddock has flirty chats with new bombshell Elicia Bailey.

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Hearts will be breaking across the nation tonight as Love Island's Ellie Chadwick has broken down in tears and even threatened to quit as Finley Maddock purses new romance with bombshell Elicia Bailey.

Since entering the villa, Ellie has had a rocky journey. She initially formed a connection with Aidan Murphy, but it soon turned into a love triangle with Yasmin Hadlow. When bombshell Tommy Murphy later arrived things looked hopeful between the pair, but sadly that didn't develop much further.

Finley's arrival changed everything for Ellie, as the pair instantly had a spark and quickly become a fan-favourite couple. However, Elicia has entered the villa and stated her interest in Finley, which he's open to.

Now, in tonight's episode preview, Ellie breaks down again and threatens to leave, as Finley is seen kissing Elicia's neck in the Hideaway.

Love Island's Ellie and Finley have been a fan-favourite couple. Picture: ITV

In the first look, Ellie can be seen getting emotional when talking to Priya Jaswal. She tearfully admitted: "I found what I came here for, and if that means I'll leave, then I'll leave. Do you know what I mean?

"I don't know what else I can do, I'm just f-----g tired."

In response, Priya told her she "hated" seeing her like this and she didn't deserve it.

The night before, Ellie and Finley had a chat on the terrace. When Ellie asked whether he was planning to get to know Elicia on a romantic level, he claimed it was "just conversations", with a "little flirt here and there".

The night before, Ellie and Finley had a chat on the terrace. When Ellie asked whether he was planning to get to know Elicia on a romantic level, he insisted it was "just conversations", with "a little flirting here and there".

Having found what she wanted with Finley, Ellie admitted she would leave the villa having put her "heart out" for the experience.

Love Island's Finley went on a date with bombshell Elicia. Picture: ITV

Since the clip of emotional conversation has been posted online, fans have flooded the comments with praise for Ellie. One commented: "ellie is being so fair and mature, I love her vulnerability 🫶."

Someone else wrote: "Love Ellie she’s a real one with a big heart.. so relatable I want her to win even on her own 🫶🏻"

A third penned: "Elle is one of the realest❤️ Best cast member. Please give her a solo win!!!"

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