Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together?

5 August 2026, 16:27

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured outside the villa and smiling in a selfie.
Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together? Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Ellie left the villa with Finley after he was dumped, but are they still together now or have they split?

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Viewers experienced a rollercoaster of emotions watching Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock's relationship unfold on their screens.

Entering the villa on day one, Ellie had a difficult journey on the show. She initially grew close to Aidan Murphy, but their connection suddenly turned into a love triangle with bombshell Yasmin Hadlow. Later she formed a brief connection with Tommy Murphy.

But everything changed for the best when Finley walked through the doors, and Ellie finally found her Prince Charming. However... their relationship was tested when bombshelll Elicia Bailey showed an interest in Finley.

Since Ellie quit the show to walk out with Finley, are they still together or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured leaving the villa together.
Love Island's Ellie left with dumped Finley. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together?

Ellie and Finley are still together and enjoying life on the outside!

Making her return to social media, Ellie reflected on her journey saying: "What an unforgettable experience. I’ve been through every emotion possible, made memories that will stay with me forever, and I truly wouldn’t change a single second of it.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m so grateful I got to live every moment to the fullest. 🌴"

Finley also made his return to Instagram, writing: "Being in the villa has taught me so much about myself, and I’ll always be grateful for every lesson, every challenge, and every memory.

"I’m especially grateful for the incredible people I’ve met along the way, and for the one I get to continue this journey with on the outside. ❤️"

Love Island Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured together.
Love Island Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured together. Picture: Instagram

The couple are looking to the future as Ellie, who currently lives in Scotland, has revealed plans to move to London to be closer to Finley, as he currently lives there.

Finley explained: "So the distance topic, this is something we covered early on we knew the distance, so we had to cover it early on otherwise all them weeks would have been pointless.

"So yeah we discussed [Ellie] moving to London."

Revealing how fresh the decision is, Ellie joked: "You're welcome mum, I'm just letting you know now."

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