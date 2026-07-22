Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa

22 July 2026, 11:07 | Updated: 22 July 2026, 11:50

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone
Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone on Tyrique Hyde's livestream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's safe to say Love Island stars Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock have had quite a crazy week, after patching things up in the villa after Finley's escapades with bombshell Elicia Bailey, they found themselves leaving the show in a brutal dumping.

Finley had ended up in the bottom six after the public voted for their favourite Islanders, then the rest of the cast had to chose who to dump. They ultimately chose to dump Finley and Ellie chose to follow him by walking out of the villa.

Ellie has reiterated many times that she knew in her gut that leaving the show with Finley was the right decision, and now a recent admission seems to have proven that right.

Ellie and Finley left Love Island together
Ellie and Finley left Love Island together. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Love Island alum Tyrique Hyde's livestream, Finley said that he's a "loverboy" who "loves hard". After saying this, Tyrique pressed him, saying: "So, are you in love?"

Finley giggled before admitting: "I'm in love Tyrique."

He revealed that it wasn't the first time he'd said it, and Ellie shared that she's also in love but added: "We've not told anyone apart from you!"

On the stream, the couple also spilled some tea about their time in the villa, with Ellie branding Priya Jaswal as the "most jarring" Islander.

Finley answered the question with Samraj Toor, saying he felt like he was sometimes being "spoken down to". Ellie's reason for Priya was that their personalities "clashed".

Ellie and Finley aren't the only Islanders to have found love this series, with so many couples dropping the 'l-bomb' including, Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg and even Samraj telling Mica Harris he "hearts" her.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's Jasmine Müller sister Bella and pictured posing together.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine's sister? Bella Müller's age, job & more

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island Shakira Khan and Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured together.

Love Island star accuses Lorenzo of using Julia for 'convenience'

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil

Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured at Final Vows and Stella posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals the brutal way Filip ended their engagement

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Jessie J has announced her and Chanan Colman have split

Jessie J announces split from partner Chanan Colman

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Alan Wallace pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia announces pregnancy with new boyfriend after Scott split

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

MAFS Australia's Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov pictured smiling together and celebrating engagement at Final Vows.

Real reason why MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip split year after engagement

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Olivia Colman was recast as Nick's mum

Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Olivia Colman was recast as Nick's mum

Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal

Tinie Tempah to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

Tinie Tempah announced to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

Events

When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online

When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?

Love Island's Yasmin's job explained as videos about her career go viral

Love Island Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured looking shocked with Finley Maddock.

Real reason why Love Island's Ellie quit the show

Just days before Ellie left Love Island for Finley, she was distraught over his actions

Love Island's Ellie reveals how she really feels leaving the show for Finley

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained
Love Island bombshell's Elicia Bailey and Simba's promo image.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

A screenshot of Jesy Nelson's video and pictured with her twins Ocean and Story.

Jesy Nelson celebrates SMA testing victory after her twins' diagnosis

Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out

Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out

More Movies & TV News

Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out

Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba kissing Mara Pirez during Casa Amor.

Love Island's Simba has been "banned" from Angelista's house

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Moana director explains why they changed her hair from the original following backlash

Moana director explains why they changed her hair from the original following backlash

A screenshot from Love Island's Tina Rad TikTok video and Lola Deal pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Tina calls for hate against Lola to stop

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians