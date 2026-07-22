Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone on Tyrique Hyde's livestream.

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It's safe to say Love Island stars Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock have had quite a crazy week, after patching things up in the villa after Finley's escapades with bombshell Elicia Bailey, they found themselves leaving the show in a brutal dumping.

Finley had ended up in the bottom six after the public voted for their favourite Islanders, then the rest of the cast had to chose who to dump. They ultimately chose to dump Finley and Ellie chose to follow him by walking out of the villa.

Ellie has reiterated many times that she knew in her gut that leaving the show with Finley was the right decision, and now a recent admission seems to have proven that right.

Ellie and Finley left Love Island together. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Love Island alum Tyrique Hyde's livestream, Finley said that he's a "loverboy" who "loves hard". After saying this, Tyrique pressed him, saying: "So, are you in love?"

Finley giggled before admitting: "I'm in love Tyrique."

He revealed that it wasn't the first time he'd said it, and Ellie shared that she's also in love but added: "We've not told anyone apart from you!"

On the stream, the couple also spilled some tea about their time in the villa, with Ellie branding Priya Jaswal as the "most jarring" Islander.

Finley answered the question with Samraj Toor, saying he felt like he was sometimes being "spoken down to". Ellie's reason for Priya was that their personalities "clashed".

Ellie and Finley aren't the only Islanders to have found love this series, with so many couples dropping the 'l-bomb' including, Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg and even Samraj telling Mica Harris he "hearts" her.

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