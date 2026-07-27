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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Ellie and Finley reveal how they'll make long distance work

Love Island's Ellie and Finley address how they'll make long distance work. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Scottish Islander Ellie Chadwick and Welsh Islander Finley Maddock revealed to us their living plans now that they've left the Love Island villa.

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Love Island's Ellie Chadwick decided to follow her heart and head out of the villa with Finley Maddock after he was dumped by their co-stars.

Since they left the villa, Ellie and Finley have made some major steps in their relationship, revealing that they are in fact in love!

After Finley's behaviour in the villa, Ellie's supporters have been concerned about the future of their relationship, but in conversation with Capital, the couple revealed they already have big plans in the pipeline to make things work outside of the villa.

Love Island's Ellie chose to leave the villa with Finley. Picture: ITV

While Finley is from Wales but living in London, Ellie still lives in Scotland, where she's from. However, the pair told us that Ellie is all set to move to London to be closer to Finley.

Finley explained: "So the distance topic, this is something we covered early on we knew the distance, so we had to cover it early on otherwise all them weeks would have been pointless.

"So yeah we discussed [Ellie] moving to London."

Revealing how fresh the decision is, Ellie joked: "You're welcome mum, I'm just letting you know now."

Love Island's Ellie and Finley came into Capital HQ. Picture: Capital

Finley continued: "I feel like Wales and Scotland are very similar and I think we both feel the same like, it's lovely there but there's not a lot going on... It's nice to go back there."

Ellie agreed, saying: "It's nice to have it as your home, Scotland and Wales will forever be our homes but I alway knew I was never going to stay there [in Wales]."

The pair didn't reveal whether or not they'll be moving in together or not, and Ellie added then when she moves is still "TBC".

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