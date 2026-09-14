Love Island's Ellie and Finley reveal huge relationship milestone

Love Island's Ellie and Finley take next steps in their relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock have taken to social media and hard launched their relationship after leaving the villa.

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Another Love Island series 13 couple have made their relationship official, and this time its Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock.

After a rough journey in the villa, viewers were delighted when Finley walked through the doors, as it seemed Ellie finally found her Prince Charming.

Despite their strong connection, their relationship was tested when bombshell Elicia Bailey showed an interest in Finley. Ultimately, Finley decided to reconcile with Ellie, but fans were skeptical about him after this.

Although fans were doubtful about Finley's intentions, it seems they had nothing to worry about as the pair are now officially a couple!

Love Island's Ellie chose to leave the villa with Finley. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Ellie and Finley made the announcement in a sweet post. Finley's girlfriend proposal saw a hotel room filled with red heart balloons, rose petals, along with a message that read: "I love you Ellie."

The caption read: "Well… it’s official! I’m a girlfriendddd❤️"

Their fellow Islanders flooded the comments with support and love for the couple. Angelista Gunda wrote, "I love you guysss🥹". While Lorenzo Alessi commented: "Beautiful people xx"

Newly single Priya Jaswal also commented, "congrats guys!!❤️".

When the couple left the villa, Ellie who currently lives in Scotland, revealed her plans to move to London to be closer to Finley, as he currently lives there.

Finley explained: "So the distance topic, this is something we covered early on we knew the distance, so we had to cover it early on otherwise all them weeks would have been pointless.

"So yeah we discussed [Ellie] moving to London."

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