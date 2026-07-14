Love Island fans fume at Ellie taking Finley back after Elicia kiss

Love Island fans are concerned about Ellie taking Fin back. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ellie has upset fans after seemingly taking Finley despite his flirtatious date and kiss with Elicia.

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After Casa Amor, Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock cemented themselves as firm fan favourites and looked set to win the whole show and walk away into the sunset with £50K in their pockets...

But, what's that saying? Boys will be boys, well Finley who declared himself "just a boy" has had his head turned by bombshell Elicia Bailey, and things have gotten messy.

Ellie threatened to "stand on business" and walk if Finley entertained things with Elicia, but after he went on a date with her and KISSED her, it looks like Ellie is considering letting Finley win her back over - and that has not sat well with fans.

Love Island's Ellie was left speechless when Finley said he still wanted her after kissing Elicia. Picture: ITV

Following his date with Elicia, Finley told Ellie that he kissed Elicia because he felt like he 'owed it to himself'. However, he said that he still wants her which hilariously had Ellie saying: "You're actually taking the p--- out of me, right?"

But, by the end of the chat she held the door open for Finley to come back to her, as she said: "You do understand that if you want to try and do this with me, you've got a lot of coming back to go from?"

Later adding: "You're either all in with me or you're not."

After the moment aired, fans began to share their opinions on socials and while Ellie remains a fan fave, she's disappointed some of the viewers.

On Instagram, one viewer commented: "Wow so Ellie is taking him back? Mad. I had so much respect for her."

Another said: "I love Ellie but she’d be the friend who keeps getting hurt, rants to you about it then goes back to him anyway."

A third wrote: "Ellie has lost me cause umm why are you even considering letting him work his way back??? He’s already shown him how he wants to move. What do you mean you’ll see how he moves????? 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️"

And someone else said: "Ellie shouting and screaming only to take him back 😳"

Love Island's Ellie told Finley that it would take a lot for them to work things out after he kissed Elicia. Picture: ITV

So the consensus seems to be that people aren't happy that Ellie is giving Finley another chance, but after he lay in bed chatting to Elicia AFTER this conversation, Ellie might just realise she doesn't want to be with him after all...

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX

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