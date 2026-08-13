Love Island Ellie Chadwick shocks partner Finley Maddock with hair transformation

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick surprised Finley with her natural hair. Picture: James Lear/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ellie Chadwick reveals hair without extensions to a shocked Finley in latest social media post.

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Love Island's Ellie Chadwick has surprised her partner Finley Maddock with her latest hair transformation.

Heading for a set of fresh hair extensions, the former islander was accompanied by her partner which saw him genuinely shocked by the before and after results.

Sitting in the hairdresser chair, Ellie had all her false hair removed to leave her lovely natural hair on display.

Turning to talk to Finley, Ellie held her shorter blonde locks and laughed: "Fin, that's my natural hair."

Surprised by her new look, the dumped Love Island star responded: "Oh my days, where has it gone? That's nuts, will it grow longer than that?"

The Instagram reel was uploaded by Elle's hairdresser James Lear who wrote: "These boys really don’t have a clue what lies beneath eh?"

Ellie responded: "They really don’t! But the end result… wow."

The couple initially got together on Love Island with Ellie quitting with Fin when he was dumped from the villa by their fellow islanders.

Love Island brought Finley and Ellie together in the 2026 summer series. Picture: ITV2

Despite a controversial time on the ITV2 dating show, the pair have gone on to strengthen their relationship and are still working their way towards girlfriend and boyfriend status.

Since leaving the villa, Ellie and Finley have starred in a fashion campaign together, appeared on numerous podcasts and visited his hometown of Wales.

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