Has Love Island's Ellie left the show?

14 July 2026, 14:41

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick pictured looking emotional.
Has Love Island's Ellie left the show? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Ellie Chadwick has threatened to leave the villa several times after Finley Maddock had his head turned by bombshell Elicia Bailey.

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Since day one, OG islander Ellie Chadwick has had a rocky Love Island journey, and after threatening to leave several times, many are worried she's actually left.

Ellie initially formed a connection with Aidan Murphy, but it quickly turned into a love triangle with Yasmin Hadlow. Despite having a spark with bombshell Tommy Murphy, the romance didn't progress much further when he kissed bombshell Halle Brown.

When Finley Maddock arrived, fans believed Ellie had finally found her Prince Charming and they quickly became a fan-favourite couple. However, his on-and-off interest in latest bombshell, Elicia Bailey, has tested his connection with Ellie.

With emotions reaching an all-time high, after Elicia and Finley shared a kiss, many are wondering whether Ellie has actually left the villa.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock.
Love Island's Ellie and Finley were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: ITV

Has Ellie left Love Island?

As far as we know, Ellie is still in the Love Island villa, but she is single and at risk of being dumped.

In last night's episode (July 13th), Finley and Elicia went on a date and kissed. Once they returned to the main villa, news about the kiss travelled quickly, and Ellie claimed she was "done" with him.

However, later that evening after having some time to reflect, Finley decided he wanted to end things with Elicia and continue pursuing Ellie. He told her: "I've done the kiss. I still want you."

Taking Elicia aside, Finley told her that Ellie was his "main priority" and he was "deading it off" to be back with her.

But things are never that easy on Love Island, as after this chat he lay in bed with Elicia and had a long conversation before then going to sleep on the day beds.

When Ellie saw them chatting, she huffed: "Tonight of all the f------ nights."

In a previous episode, Ellie got emotional talking to Priya Jaswal about her three way love triangle with Finley and Elicia. She tearfully admitted: "I found what I came here for, and if that means I'll leave, then I'll leave. Do you know what I mean?

"I don't know what else I can do, I'm just f-----g tired."

In response, Priya told her she "hated" seeing her like this and she didn't deserve it.

Ellie has threatened to leave multiple times but in the most recent episode she said she was giving Finley another night to make things work...

We'll update the page if it's revealed that Ellie has walked out of the villa.

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