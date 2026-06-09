Love Island's Ellie Chadwick has viewers all saying the exact same thing

9 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick promo image and pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Ellie Chadwick's 'genius' villa habit has left viewers all saying the same thing. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick's confusing habit has caught the attention of fans, who are all saying the same thing online.

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Who knew that Ellie Chadwick's handbag would become a major talking point for Love Island 2026, with fans and even an ex-Islander saying the same thing.

From being dumped from the island alongside Samraj Toor by George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow to making a surprise return, Ellie has experienced all the twists and turns villa life has to offer in just one week.

Now, the real estate videographer is coupled up with Kavan Murphy and officially ended her love triangle or 'sandwich' with Aidan Murphy and Yasmin.

But one question still remains: What's the story behind Ellie's handbags?

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick pictured talking to Aidan Murphy.
Love Island's Ellie handbag has become a talking point for fans. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans have been obsessing online over Ellie's red Prada basket bag, which never left her side during episode 4.

The bag first made its debut on her date with Kavan when she strutted in with it in hand. Even when she made her bombshell return to the villa and had important chats with the girls and Aidan, her bag never left her side.

Fans immediately flooded Instagram with comments about her handbag habits. One commented: "need a what’s in my bag video asap."

Someone else said: ""No but guys WHAT has she got in that bag? I keep trying to figure out what someone in Love Island could possibly need with them at all times."

Even her close friend joked in the comments: "As Ellie’s friend I can confirm it is infact her love island betrayal list and a lip oil."

Ebay's Pre-Loved Style Director, Amy Bannerman, told The Sun that handbags were added into the show last year. She added: “There isn’t more of a focus on bags this season, but they have got more airtime from Ellie’s iconic Prada moment, which is great.”

Former Love Island star and series 6 contestant Demi Jones also weighed in on the handbag situation in a TikTok video. She said: "Ellie carrying a bag on Love Island has me crying, do you know what I’m so living for it.

"I’m telling you now that bag is probably empty minus her lip combo just sprawling about in the bag as she walks around," she continued. "I'm telling you now that bag is empty minus a lip liner, lip gloss and a lipstick."

Demi went on to explain that in her series, the girls would often get in trouble for hiding their lipsticks in their microphone bags because they weren’t allowed to carry them around.

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