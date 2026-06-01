Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Ellie Chadwick is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Ellie Chadwick? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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Bringing the heat to Mallorca is Ellie Chadwick, one of the twelve OG islanders heading into the Love Island villa in search of romance.

Confidence isn't an issue for Ellie - she's ready to fight for the man of her dreams. Before the villa, she declared: "People love me and if they don’t then they’re clearly not okay. Listen, we’re all there for one reason, but I’m going to get my win."

With this level of confidence, Ellie's villa strategy is making her feelings known and meet a guy halfway, though she isn’t against enjoying the thrill of the chase.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Ellie from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Ellie revealed her flirting game is good. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Ellie?

The OG Islander is 24 years old, a year younger than fellow contestant Samraj Toor.

Where is Love Island's Ellie from?

Ellie resides in West Lothian, a county in Scotland that's situated between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It’s also home to close friend and series 20 winner, Paige Turley. When Ellie was announced on Instagram as an OG Islander, Paige commented: "@ellechadwickk go on gorgeous girl 🥳👏❤️"

What is Ellie from Love Island's job?

If you've sold a house in Scotland recently you may have met Ellie in the process, as she works as a real estate videographer.

Ellie admitted she wants love but won't fight for it. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Ellie looking for on Love Island?

Talking about the traits she's looking for in a partner, Ellie said: "Simple… tall, dark and handsome. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It’s a classic for a reason. Nice teeth, nice tattoos, partial to a blonde as well. Pretty face. Look like you’re going to break my heart but like, please don’t."

Although Ellie likes a guy oozes confident, it becomes an instant turn off the minute they cross the line into cockiness - so boys be warned.

Is Love Island's Ellie on Instagram?

You can follow Ellie here @ellechadwickk. Before she made her Love Island debut she had nearly 14,000 followers.

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