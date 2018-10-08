Love Island’s Ellie Brown ‘Spotted Kissing Joey Essex’

Ellie Brown has moved on from Charlie Brake. Picture: ITV

Ellie Brown was left heartbroken last week when her ex-boyfriend Charlie Brake announced their split on social media.

The pair, who met on this year's series of Love Island, lasted a total of three months outside the villa.

Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated & Lied' To Ex Ellie Brown Who Exposed His Deceit

However, it looks like the 20-year-old has got over it as she’s been spotted kissing none other than Joey Essex!

The pair apparently got chatting while attending Amber Davies’ birthday party at celeb hangout Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex.

A source told a tabloid: “Ellie and Joey were all over each other at Sheesh – kissing and flirting together.

“They met for the first time there on Wednesday and immediately hit it off drinking and partying until the early hours."

The source added: “Ellie looked incredible in a sexy red outfit and was up for letting her hair down following her split from Charlie – and Joey was more than happy to be her distraction.”

Hot new reality star couple alert?!