Why did Love Island's Ella Thomas split from footballer Lloyd Jones?

4 February 2026, 11:09

Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025
Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Ella Thomas has seemingly split from footballer boyfriend Lloyd Jones. Here's what we know about why they split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's not secret that series 10's Ella Thomas is a Love Island icon, famously telling her now ex-boyfriend Tyrique Hyde to "shut it downnnnn".

She and Tyrique placed third on Love Island back in the day, but ended up having an on and off relationship until calling it quits for good in November 2024.

In May 2025, Ella stepped out with Charlton Athletic player Lloyd Jones, confirming their romance. The pair soon became relationship goals, making cute TikToks together and Ella showing up to support her man pitch side.

Now, eight months after their relationship was made public, it seems the pair have quietly called it quits. Here's everything we know about their supposed break up.

Ella Thomas supporting Lloyd Jones at his match
Ella Thomas supporting Lloyd Jones at his match. Picture: Charlton Athletic

Why did Ella Thomas and Lloyd Jones split?

Neither Ella or footballer Lloyd have addressed the alleged split or the reason, however they have unfollowed each other on Instagram which is a major sign things are over for the pair.

The Love Island star has removed all posts that included Lloyd from her Instagram grid, and he's done the same for her on his page.

Ella's ex Tyrique has been quick to get in touch with her following news that she and Llyod may have ended things. While live on Twitch, he had his friend 'PK' call her on no caller ID.

She answered the phone and PK kept saying it was Ty on the line before she ultimately hung up.

Fans have been in support of Ella and Tyrique rekindling things, with one commenting: "They gon run it back now Ella single."

Another penned: "Need them back together since Ella single now." A third said: "Ty come collect your girl, smh"

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas attend the National Television Awards 2023
Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas attend the National Television Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

On the other side of things there are fans gutted by the news, with one saying: "No I was rooting for them!"

Someone else said: "This has hurt me guys."

Lloyd was the first one to go public with their romance on May 4th last year, when he uploaded a sweet photo of Ella proudly supporting him when he accepted his club's Player of the Season award.

We'll update this page as soon as Ella and/or Lloyd address the split speculation.

