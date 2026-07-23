Love Island's Elicia responds to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

23 July 2026, 15:40

Love Island's Elicia has responded to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments
Love Island's Elicia has responded to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments. Picture: ITV / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Elicia Bailey has spoken out after Priya Jaswal called her bitter and jealous following her Aftersun comment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island broke the fourth wall in a new way last night (Wednesday 22nd July), by showing the Islanders in the villa clips of spin-off show Love Island Aftersun and podcast Love Island The Debrief during 'The Grafties'.

One clip that the cast saw was dumped Islander Elicia Bailey say on Aftersun that she thought Priya Jaswal was the "biggest game player". Her reason for this was because she didn't think her feelings for Aidan Murphy were genuine, arguing that she only showed an interest once Elicia chose Finley Maddock over Aidan.

Watching the clip, Priya was instantly upset by it and accused Elicia of coming across as "bitter and jealous".

Aidan and Priya shocked during The Grafties
Love Island's Aidan and Priya shocked during The Grafties. Picture: ITV

The morning after, Priya was still frustrated by the comments and said to some of the Islanders: "I don’t care what Elicia says. I don’t care. It’s cringy. Go back to the National Rail."

She continued: "Elicia, you work for the National Rail, why are you f------ sitting in After Sun?"

Kavan Murphy instantly called her out for her comment, saying: "There’s nothing wrong with working for National Rail, alright?"

Later Aidan also pulled Priya up for the comments, saying that he didn't agree with the way she'd spoke about Elicia and her job.

Straight after the show aired, Elicia appeared on Love Island The Debrief podcast with Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet and Toni Laites.

"I'm really surprised by the bitter and jealous comments because her reacting the way she did seems quite bitter, about the fact that I called out what everyone else is thinking," Elicia said.

She added: "The thing that we clashed with in the villa is any opinion that anybody had that could affect the way that she was viewed or that she didn't necessarily agree with - that was it.

"Like, she shut it straight down. I think that's where, as well, like, the game player card would probably be her."

Aidan pulled Priya up on her comments about Love Island's Elicia
Aidan pulled Priya up on her comments about Love Island's Elicia. Picture: ITV

Toni pointed out that a lot of the Islanders, like Aidan, were sticking up for her. "That was so nice from Aidan, like I actually will give him that," Elicia replied.

"That's really lovely of him because not once did I feel like, when I was in there, he had my back, as such. There were times where I was upset about certain reactions and things that were said, and it was really nice to see that he had my back last night."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection has finally been revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection finally revealed

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Hot On Capital

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained
BTS interview with Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch BTS' full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK

Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK

Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained

House of the Dragon shocks fans with major change to Baela's book storyline

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone

Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa
Love Island's Jasmine Müller sister Bella and pictured posing together.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine's sister? Bella Müller's age, job & more

Love Island Shakira Khan and Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured together.

Love Island star accuses Lorenzo of using Julia for 'convenience'

Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil

Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured at Final Vows and Stella posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals the brutal way Filip ended their engagement

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Jessie J has announced her and Chanan Colman have split

Jessie J announces split from partner Chanan Colman

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Alan Wallace pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia announces pregnancy with new boyfriend after Scott split

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

MAFS Australia's Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov pictured smiling together and celebrating engagement at Final Vows.

Real reason why MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip split year after engagement

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Olivia Colman was recast as Nick's mum

Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Olivia Colman was recast as Nick's mum

Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal

Tinie Tempah to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

Tinie Tempah announced to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

Events

More Movies & TV News

When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online

When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?

Love Island's Yasmin's job explained as videos about her career go viral

Love Island Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured looking shocked with Finley Maddock.

Real reason why Love Island's Ellie quit the show

Just days before Ellie left Love Island for Finley, she was distraught over his actions

Love Island's Ellie reveals how she really feels leaving the show for Finley

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians