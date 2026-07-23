Love Island's Elicia responds to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

Love Island's Elicia has responded to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments. Picture: ITV / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Elicia Bailey has spoken out after Priya Jaswal called her bitter and jealous following her Aftersun comment.

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Love Island broke the fourth wall in a new way last night (Wednesday 22nd July), by showing the Islanders in the villa clips of spin-off show Love Island Aftersun and podcast Love Island The Debrief during 'The Grafties'.

One clip that the cast saw was dumped Islander Elicia Bailey say on Aftersun that she thought Priya Jaswal was the "biggest game player". Her reason for this was because she didn't think her feelings for Aidan Murphy were genuine, arguing that she only showed an interest once Elicia chose Finley Maddock over Aidan.

Watching the clip, Priya was instantly upset by it and accused Elicia of coming across as "bitter and jealous".

Love Island's Aidan and Priya shocked during The Grafties. Picture: ITV

The morning after, Priya was still frustrated by the comments and said to some of the Islanders: "I don’t care what Elicia says. I don’t care. It’s cringy. Go back to the National Rail."

She continued: "Elicia, you work for the National Rail, why are you f------ sitting in After Sun?"

Kavan Murphy instantly called her out for her comment, saying: "There’s nothing wrong with working for National Rail, alright?"

Later Aidan also pulled Priya up for the comments, saying that he didn't agree with the way she'd spoke about Elicia and her job.

Straight after the show aired, Elicia appeared on Love Island The Debrief podcast with Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet and Toni Laites.

"I'm really surprised by the bitter and jealous comments because her reacting the way she did seems quite bitter, about the fact that I called out what everyone else is thinking," Elicia said.

She added: "The thing that we clashed with in the villa is any opinion that anybody had that could affect the way that she was viewed or that she didn't necessarily agree with - that was it.

"Like, she shut it straight down. I think that's where, as well, like, the game player card would probably be her."

Aidan pulled Priya up on her comments about Love Island's Elicia. Picture: ITV

Toni pointed out that a lot of the Islanders, like Aidan, were sticking up for her. "That was so nice from Aidan, like I actually will give him that," Elicia replied.

"That's really lovely of him because not once did I feel like, when I was in there, he had my back, as such. There were times where I was upset about certain reactions and things that were said, and it was really nice to see that he had my back last night."

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