Love Island's Priya apologises for "catty" National Rail comment about Elicia

Love Island's Priya apologises for "out of character" comment against Elicia. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Appearing on Love Island Aftersun, Priya Jaswal apologised for job-shaming Elicia Bailey with her shocking "National Rail" comment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just before she was dumped from the villa in a public vote, Love Island's Priya Jaswal stirred up some controversy with some comments about Elicia Bailey.

After finding out that Elicia had branded Priya as the "biggest game player", Priya said: "I don’t care what Elicia says. I don’t care. It’s cringy. Go back to the National Rail."

She continued: "Elicia, you work for the National Rail, why are you f------ sitting in Aftersun?"

When Priya appeared on Love Island Aftersun herself, host Maya Jama pulled her up on her comments. Priya was quick to apologise, blaming her comments on weeks of emotion.

Love Island's Priya has apologised for her comment. Picture: ITV

"I want to publicly apologise to Elicia because I think that comment about the National Rail, 'Go back to the National Rail', completely out of line, completely a catty comment," she started.

Priya continued: "[I] really let the feelings in there, over 7 to 8 weeks that were bubbling up, of emotion. I think the fellow Islanders can obviously also vouch for the fact that when you get to 7/8 weeks in there the feelings - wow the emotions - the feelings get very, very heightened."

She added that it was "very out of character" for her and said she regrets it. "I do want to publicly apologise to Elicia, that was completely out of line, completely out of character and yeah I do regret saying that," she concluded.

Love Island's Aidan actually called Priya out for the comment she made about Elicia's job. Picture: ITV

Elicia is yet to address Priya'a apology, but she did respond to the initial comments on the Love Island: The Debrief podcast.

Speaking to podcast hosts Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet and Toni Laites, Elicia said: "I'm really surprised by the bitter and jealous comments because her reacting the way she did seems quite bitter, about the fact that I called out what everyone else is thinking."

Read more Love Island news here:

Watch our latest Love Island video here:

Love Island's Ellie hears the TRUTH about Finley & Elicia’s date | Who Said That?