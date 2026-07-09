Love Island's Elicia Bailey: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island Elicia Bailey: Age, job, where she’s from and more. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island 2026's Elicia Bailey? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Ready to find her future husband is the newest Love Island bombshell, Elicia Bailey - and it seems she already has her eyes on Finley Maddock.

Before making her bombshell entrance, Elicia revealed her eye contact can be dangerous. She said: "It’s the eyes, it’s all in the eyes. My eye contact is intense. I lock it in. You’ve got to be intense with it."

The boys should be prepared, as Elicia is known for planning her entire future with a man on a first date. She said: "I plan when we’re getting married, when we’re having babies, our favourite baby names…"

While we watch Elicia navigate villa life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, job and where she's from.

Love Island's Elicia plans to be herself in the villa. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Elicia?

The bombshell is 23 years old.

Where is Love Island's Elicia from?

She resides in Rotherham, a town in South Yorkshire.

What is Elicia from Love Island's job?

Elicia works as a team organiser, we're sure she'll explain exactly what that means in due course.

Love Island's Elicia has her eye on a few boys. Picture: Instagram

What's Elicia looking for on Love Island?

Before making her bombshell entrance, Elicia admitted she loves a "pretty boy with cheeky chat" because they draw her in.

She also revealed that it's a must for her future partner to be family-oriented, saying: "If my partner doesn’t get on with my family, then there’s no point in progressing anything."

As a self-confessed "gym girl", Elicia would love to meet someone who can join her at the gym and out lift her because she says she "lifts heavy".

Is Love Island's Elicia on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes, here's her Instagram: @elicia_baileyy

And her TikTok handle is: @elicia_baileyy

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