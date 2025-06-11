Love Island's dumped Sophie Lee responds to Harry Cooksley's villa snub

Love Island's Sophie Lee was the first to be dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Sophie Lee was the first islander to leave Love Island and here's what she has to say about partner Harry Cooksley for making her vulnerable.

Love Island 2025 has got off to a dramatic start as the new line up have already been dealt three new bombshells, a shock opening night twist and our first evicted contestant.

Sadly the first to leave the villa, Sophie Lee found herself dumped from the island after partner Harry Cooksley stood up to be picked by Shakira Khan. When she chose him to couple up with, it meant the author had to immediately leave the villa.

Looking for her husband on Love Island, Sophie said in her exit interview she was her "silly, wonderful and little bit cautious self" the whole 24 hours she was there.

Speaking about being dumped, she also revealed her real and honest thoughts on the moment and Harry himself.

Harry Cooksley stood up to be chosen by fellow islander Shakira Khan. Picture: ITV2

Sophie said: "It’s Love Island - even the people that think they’re safe aren’t! If you’ve not mixed and mingled, or you’ve mixed and mingled too much… all of a sudden you might not have a strong connection and you could leave.

“Basically, you can’t be a slow burner and you can’t be a fast runner… in this case you’ve got 24 hours. What are you going to do?"

Speaking about how she felt the moment Harry stood up for Shakira, Sophie said: "As long as he’s happy. I know for me, what I make of my life is down to me.

"I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!”

Harry and Shakira are now coupled up in the villa and two new bombshells were also brought into the mix.

Shea Mannings, a scaffolder from Bristol, and Remell Mullins, a self improvement content creator from Essex looks set to come in and mix things up even further.

