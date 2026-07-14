Love Island's Lola breaks silence on Julia feud

14 July 2026, 11:14

Love Island stars Lola Deal and Julia Mayska pictured.
Love Island's Lola breaks silence on Julia feud. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lola Deal has called her feud with Julia Mayska "forced drama" in her exit interview after leaving the villa with Seán Fitzgerald.

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Lola Deal's journey in the Love Island villa was mostly smooth sailing until she came to blows with Julia Mayska — a situation she now labels "forced drama".

During Casa Amor, Julia formed a connection with Lorenzo Alessi, who brought her back to the main villa. However, she also had a few flirty exchanges with Seán Fitzgerald, which Lola later confronted her about.

After a series of heated exchanges, the pair put their differences aside. However, the truce was short-lived when Julia later questioned how genuine Lola and Seán's relationship was during a game. The situation even led Lola's brother to post a TikTok video defending his sister.

Now that Lola and Seán have voluntarily left the villa, Lola has opened up about her feud with Julia in her exit interview.

Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald' pictured outside the villa.
Love Island's Lola and Seán volunteered to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

In her exit interview, Lola was asked how she navigated her issues with Julia, as the pair didn't always see eye-to-eye.

She replied: "With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again. My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that.

"After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me."

She continued: "The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again. For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, “I don’t want to speak about it.” She’s got her opinion and I’ve got mine. But it is what it is."

It's clear the pair have their differences, but once Julia is on the outside world hopefully they'll be able to leave the villa issues behind them.

Lola also reflected on the infamous Movie Night, where the islanders watched Seán give a striptease to Julia and Charleen Murphy before kissing Julia during a challenge at Casa Amor.

She said: "We’d already spoken about our boundaries. I don’t mind him dancing with girls. I actually love when he does because I think it’s fun. The kisses were kept quite respectful. I think the dancing made it look worse than it was, but the dancing never bothers me.

"Even when I watched it back, I understood why people thought it looked bad, but for me he respected my boundaries as much as he possibly could have."

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